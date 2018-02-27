Oklahoma State Cruises Past Iowa State 80-71

Jeffrey Carroll scored 21 points, Cameron McGriff had 19 and Oklahoma State cruised past Iowa State 80-71 on Tuesday, sweeping the season series with the Cyclones.

Mitchell Solomon scored 10 points with 11 rebounds for the Cowboys (17-13, 7-10 Big 12), who outrebounded Iowa State 47-37 and outscored the Cyclones 32-16 in the paint.

Oklahoma State took a 12-point lead with a 10-0 run in just 87 seconds midway through the first half. Iowa State cut that lead to 48-43 by halftime, but the Cowboys opened the second half on a 14-3 run to push their lead to 16.

The Cyclones, down starters Solomon Young and Nick Weiler-Babb to knee injuries, got as close as seven. But Carroll's 3 made it 75-63, and he later hit a 3 with 1:13 to go after Iowa State pulled within eight.

Lindell Wigginton had 20 points and Donovan Jackson scored 17 for Iowa State (13-16, 4-13). It will finish last in the league and be the No. 10 seed for next week's conference tournament in Kansas City -- a tournament it won a year ago.

Standout big man Cameron Lard was a non-factor, scoring just two points with six rebounds.

THE BIG PICTURE:

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys solidified their case to be considered for an NIT berth. A win over Kansas on Saturday might all but guarantee a bid, which was highly unexpected in coach Mike Boynton Jr.'s first season in charge.

Iowa State: The Cyclones' home schedule began with a loss and ended with one. Iowa State typically enjoys a tremendous home-court advantage, but it finished with just four Big 12 wins at Hilton Coliseum in 2017-18 -- though three of those were against top-20 opponents.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State hosts the league champion Jayhawks on Saturday.

Iowa State wraps up the regular season at Oklahoma on Friday.