City Council Releases Details On Future Costco In OKC

Tuesday, the City voted to enter into negotiations with the world's second largest retailer. One big part of the agreement has already been made.

Costco will receive a $3-million tax rebate, which the City expects to get back in four to five years.

Costco expects to hire 150-200 people. The average hourly wage is 23 dollars. Full-time cashiers make $54,000 after five years.

A grand opening is set for sometime in spring of 2019.