City Council Releases Details On Future Costco In OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Tuesday, the City voted to enter into negotiations with the world's second largest retailer. One big part of the agreement has already been made.

Costco will receive a $3-million tax rebate, which the City expects to get back in four to five years.

Costco expects to hire 150-200 people. The average hourly wage is 23 dollars. Full-time cashiers make $54,000 after five years.

A grand opening is set for sometime in spring of 2019.

