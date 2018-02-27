Homeless Mothers, Babies In Need After Fire Destroys OKC Shelter

A women’s shelter in Oklahoma City caught fire on Sunday, leaving several homeless mothers and their babies without a home.

“Her crib was right here and it was almost up to the ceiling,” said Shauna.

Shauna is a resident at The Rose Home. She heard the smoke alarm and ran upstairs to see what was happening.

Shauna found a crib covered in flames. Her 4-week-old baby was in her arms and she ran downstairs to warn the rest of women. Shauna said her first instinct was to grab the fire extinguisher, but by the time she got back upstairs, flames filled the hallways. Instead, they all evacuated safely.

Shauna said, “It’s a safe haven.”

The Rose Home gave her a place to stay when she was pregnant and had nowhere to go. Seeing it destroyed by fire is hard.

“Shock and heartbreak. This is where we all brought our kids home from the hospital,” she said.

“My heart was just racing and as soon as I heard everyone was okay, I could breathe,” said Misty Warfield, Co-Director of The Rose Home.

Misty said the organization has insurance, but only so much can be covered.

They are hoping for monetary donations, along with diapers, wipes and formula. Donations can be dropped off at Spring Creek Baptist Church or the Birth Choice home office.

For more information on how to donate, visit https://www.birthchoice.org/.