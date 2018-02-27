Groups Speak Out Against Proposed Gun Bills At State Capitol - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Groups Speak Out Against Proposed Gun Bills At State Capitol

Members of the groups "Everytown for Gun Safety" and "Moms Demand Action", converged on the Capitol with a list of bills they don't want to see pass.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Dozens of people went to the state Capitol Tuesday, demanding what they call sensible gun laws in the wake of the Parkland Florida school shooting

Members of the groups “Everytown for Gun Safety” and “Moms Demand Action”, converged on the Capitol with a list of bills they don’t want to see pass.

The bills include:

  • HB 3192 allow districts to decide whether teachers can carry weapons
  • HB 2632 Expansion of stand your ground to include places of worship
  • HB 2951 Constitutional carry, which would allow anyone 21 or over without a felony conviction to carry a firearm without a permit
  • SB 1159 Allow college students to carry on campus.

Retired teacher Carol Duffy was spurred into action after the Florida school shooting.

“I just felt like, that is enough. I had had enough,” Duffy said.

Duffy said she isn’t anti-gun, but stands with Moms Demand Action against the bills, especially letting teachers carry guns. She says it hits close to home.

“My mind is on teaching reading. I’m not… I can’t switch gears like that and shoot somebody. No,” said Duffy.

Representative Bobby Cleveland (R) chairs the Public Safety Committee where some of these bills are expected to be heard Wednesday. He says gun control isn’t the answer.

“How many people have we killed this year by drunk driving? Thousands in the United States. How many babies have we aborted? Millions. No one’s talking about that,” said Cleveland.

As for the bills, Cleveland said, “There’s no wrong time to do the right thing. And these bills will move forward and I support the second amendment 100-percent.”

