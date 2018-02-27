Report: Jared Kushner's Security Clearance Downgraded - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Report: Jared Kushner's Security Clearance Downgraded

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
WASHINGTON -

Politico is reporting that the security clearance of White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, has been downgraded.

Kushner had been operating with an interim clearance at the “top secret/sensitive compartmented information” level for more than a year. According to the report, now he is only authorized to access information at the lower “secret” level.

Chief of Staff John Kelly ordered that White House officials with interim clearances pending since before June 1, 2017, lose their access to the nation’s deepest secrets if they hadn’t receives permanent clearances by last Friday. A White House official confirms to The Associated Press that Kelly’s order has been implemented.

Kushner’s attorney tells the AP that Kushner’s ability to do his job won’t be affected by any change to his clearance.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.