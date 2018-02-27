Striking West Virginia teachers to return to class Thursday

Donald Trump is processing the Florida students' grief as both a president and a parent, and is propelled to action by vivid images of death and anguish

Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99

A tearful student who was wounded in the shooting rampage at a Florida high school thanked the doctors and first responders who helped her and said Monday that she is making a full recovery

Melania Trump says she has been "heartened" to see children "across this country" speaking out after the deadly shooting at a Florida high school

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

Deputy's attorney says he thought gunfire was coming from outside school

President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school

Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school

The Republican victor of a special primary election to replace a disgraced Arizona congressman is the immediate favorite to win the U.S. House seat vacated by former Rep. Trent Franks.

(AP Photo/Ralph Freso). Republican candidate and former Arizona state Sen. Debbie Lesko, right, celebrates with former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer after election results were announced for the Congressional District 8 seat during a campaign party at Lesko'...

A Pennsylvania-based religious group is scheduled to host a blessing ceremony for couples that will feature their AR-15 rifles.

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful.

President Donald Trump doesn't need to worry now about courts stopping his plans to build a border wall with Mexico, but he needs the money.

(AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File). FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows prototypes of border walls in San Diego. A federal judge in San Diego who was taunted by Donald Trump during the presidential campaign has sided with the president on a challen...

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Crews prepare for the late Rev. Billy Graham to be honored Wednesday in the Rotunda of the Capitol Building, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 in Washington.

Company whose helicopter involved in a deadly crash at Grand Canyon adding crash-resistant fuel systems to its fleet.

(Teddy Fujimoto via AP,File). FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, file photo, a survivor, lower right, walks away from the scene of a deadly tour helicopter crash along the jagged rocks of the Grand Canyon, in Arizona. The company whose helicopter ...

The National Park Service is considering new rules for the disposal of human waste generated by climbers on North America's tallest mountain, Denali.

(AP Photo/Al Grillo, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2002, file photo, members of the U.S. Army's High Altitude Rescue Team from Fort Wainwright Army Base near Fairbanks, Alaska, unload supplies from the team's CH-47 Chinook helicopters for the Nationa...

West Virginia's striking teachers say state legislators are failing to learn their civics and history lessons, which may have to be driven home at the ballot box in November.

(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). Destiny Carpenter holds a sign outside of the Capitol building on the fourth day of statewide walkouts in Charleston, W.V., on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018.

Federal immigrations agents have arrested more than 150 people in Northern California after Oakland's mayor gave early warning of the raids.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). FILE - In this June 15, 2016, file photo Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf answers questions during a news conference at City Hall in Oakland, Calif. Schaaf warned over the weekend of Feb, 24, 2018, that federal agents were plan...

(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). Hundreds of teachers and school personnel rally at the Capitol building on the fourth day of statewide walkouts in Charleston, W.V., on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018.

(Matthew Umstead/The Herald-Mail via AP). Gov. Jim Justice speaks at Spring Mills High School following a town-hall style meeting with teachers and service personnel in Martinsburg, W.Va., Monday, Feb. 26, 2018.

By JOHN RABY and MICHAEL VIRTANEN

Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Striking teachers in West Virginia are to return to the classroom on Thursday, Gov. Jim Justice said in announcing he is offering teachers and school service personnel a revised 5 percent pay raise in the first year to end their statewide walkout.

Justice made the announcement at a news conference Tuesday after emerging from a meeting with union leaders for teachers in all 55 counties. Teachers walked off the job last Thursday, their first statewide strike since 1990.

"We need our kids back in school. We need our teachers back in school," Justice said.

Teachers will remain out of class on Wednesday in part because some counties had already called off school, he said, referring to it as a "cooling off day."

Justice had signed across-the-board teacher pay raises of $808 next year and $404 the following two years. But teachers had said the increases weren't enough, especially as health care costs rise. The state's average teacher pay ranks among the lowest in the nation.

Chief of Staff Mike Hall said the latest pay raise proposal is based on revised revenue estimates of $58 million. The pay increases would have to be approved by the Legislature. Hall said the governor is committed to calling a special session if necessary.

Justice did not offer a specific revenue source but said that an overhaul of U.S. tax laws passed by Congress last year "is going to have a profound impact" on state finances. He also cited economic activity that would come from upcoming road repairs and construction. Voters in an October referendum authorized the state to sell $1.6 billion in new construction bonds.

Justice said that under his proposal, all state workers would receive a 3 percent raise, with teachers and school service personnel getting an additional 2 percent in the first year.

The teachers are represented by the American Federation of Teachers and the West Virginia Education Association. Also taking part in the strike are members of the West Virginia School Service Personnel Association, which includes support staff.

"We are taking this deal in good faith at this point," said WVEA President Dale Lee, although he warned that teachers could be called to strike again if progress is not made.

In addition, Justice said a task force will be formed to address health benefits for state workers, including teachers.

The Public Employees Insurance Agency, a state entity that administers health care programs for public workers, including teachers, had agreed to freeze health insurance premiums and rates for the next fiscal year for state workers.

The House of Delegates has passed separate legislation to transfer $29 million from the state's rainy day fund to freeze those rates and to apply 20 percent of future general fund surpluses toward a separate fund aimed at stabilizing the employees' insurance agency. Both bills are now pending in the state Senate.

Teachers have been worried the proposed solution is only temporary or worse, especially if the state surplus turns out to be minimal.

Justice said he was swayed during questioning at a town hall meeting Monday in Wheeling from Gideon Titus-Glover, a sixth-grade student at Triadelphia Middle School.

Justice said he was explaining to the student what an investment was when the student asked him a question.

"He looked right back and me and said, 'wouldn't it be an investment to invest in smart teachers that would make me smart, and then I could in turn turn around and do smart, good things for our state?" the governor recalled.

"Well, he's right," Justice told the news conference. "To be perfectly honest, in a lot of ways I was looking at this maybe not correctly.

"I've said many, many times we ought to look at education as an economic driver. But maybe I was looking at it as what was the prudent thing to do and not necessarily looking at education as an investment. So I went home and I thought a lot about it."

___

Virtanen reported from Morgantown, West Virginia.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.