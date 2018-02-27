Shooting survivor's father admits email changes in CNN spat

Donald Trump is processing the Florida students' grief as both a president and a parent, and is propelled to action by vivid images of death and anguish

Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99

A tearful student who was wounded in the shooting rampage at a Florida high school thanked the doctors and first responders who helped her and said Monday that she is making a full recovery

Melania Trump says she has been "heartened" to see children "across this country" speaking out after the deadly shooting at a Florida high school

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

Deputy's attorney says he thought gunfire was coming from outside school

President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school

Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school

The Republican victor of a special primary election to replace a disgraced Arizona congressman is the immediate favorite to win the U.S. House seat vacated by former Rep. Trent Franks.

(AP Photo/Ralph Freso). Republican candidate and former Arizona state Sen. Debbie Lesko, right, celebrates with former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer after election results were announced for the Congressional District 8 seat during a campaign party at Lesko'...

A Pennsylvania-based religious group is scheduled to host a blessing ceremony for couples that will feature their AR-15 rifles.

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful.

President Donald Trump doesn't need to worry now about courts stopping his plans to build a border wall with Mexico, but he needs the money.

(AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File). FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows prototypes of border walls in San Diego. A federal judge in San Diego who was taunted by Donald Trump during the presidential campaign has sided with the president on a challen...

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Crews prepare for the late Rev. Billy Graham to be honored Wednesday in the Rotunda of the Capitol Building, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 in Washington.

Company whose helicopter involved in a deadly crash at Grand Canyon adding crash-resistant fuel systems to its fleet.

(Teddy Fujimoto via AP,File). FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, file photo, a survivor, lower right, walks away from the scene of a deadly tour helicopter crash along the jagged rocks of the Grand Canyon, in Arizona. The company whose helicopter ...

The National Park Service is considering new rules for the disposal of human waste generated by climbers on North America's tallest mountain, Denali.

(AP Photo/Al Grillo, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2002, file photo, members of the U.S. Army's High Altitude Rescue Team from Fort Wainwright Army Base near Fairbanks, Alaska, unload supplies from the team's CH-47 Chinook helicopters for the Nationa...

West Virginia's striking teachers say state legislators are failing to learn their civics and history lessons, which may have to be driven home at the ballot box in November.

(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). Destiny Carpenter holds a sign outside of the Capitol building on the fourth day of statewide walkouts in Charleston, W.V., on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018.

Federal immigrations agents have arrested more than 150 people in Northern California after Oakland's mayor gave early warning of the raids.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). FILE - In this June 15, 2016, file photo Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf answers questions during a news conference at City Hall in Oakland, Calif. Schaaf warned over the weekend of Feb, 24, 2018, that federal agents were plan...

By BOB ELLER

Associated Press

The father of a Florida shooting survivor acknowledged Tuesday he omitted words in an email he sent media outlets accusing CNN of using scripted remarks at a town hall on guns and school safety.

Dozens of conservative websites called the network's Feb. 21 town hall forum scripted after Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School junior Colton Haab skipped the event and said the network had told him what question to ask. The websites call it proof the forum was slanted against gun rights. President Donald Trump tweeted about it on Friday, saying "Just like so much of CNN, Fake News!"

CNN countered with a release of email exchanges between producer Carrie Stevenson, Colton Haab and his father Glenn and accused Glenn Haab of deliberately altering email sent to Fox News and the Huffington Post.

"It is unfortunate that an effort to discredit CNN and the town hall with doctored emails has taken any attention away from the purpose of the event," the network said in a statement.

Glenn Haab told The Associated Press he omitted some words from the email but said he didn't do it on purpose.

"There was nothing malicious behind it," he said.

In one exchange, 17-year-old Colton Haab proposes several questions to ask at the town hall, including one on whether to arm teachers. His father, a Republican gun owner, later emailed Stevenson a four-page document with a roughly 700-word speech and a series of questions he said Colton wanted to ask.

Stevenson told the father the additional language he proposed was "way too long" and Colton would need to stick to the question "that he submitted." The words "that he submitted" were left off the email sent to Fox News and Huffington Post.

CNN said Stevenson had discussed which one of Colton's several questions to ask at the forum and they mutually agreed on one using his own words and a statement he made during another television appearance.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.