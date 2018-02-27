Police: Parents beat girl regularly, tried to cover up death - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Police: Parents beat girl regularly, tried to cover up death

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Wary parents set more limits to deter abuse in youth sports

    Wary parents set more limits to deter abuse in youth sports

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 5:50 PM EST2018-02-27 22:50:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). In this Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, photo, Lara Mae Chollette, a coach of youth soccer and basketball, poses for a photo with her son Jaylen, 7, left, and daughter Linda, 10, at a community gym in Seattle. Horrific cases and al...(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). In this Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, photo, Lara Mae Chollette, a coach of youth soccer and basketball, poses for a photo with her son Jaylen, 7, left, and daughter Linda, 10, at a community gym in Seattle. Horrific cases and al...
    With Olympic prodigies having just dazzled audiences worldwide, parents in the U.S. are reconciling the thrill of the gold with their fears from recent sexual abuse scandals in elite youth sports.More >>
    With Olympic prodigies having just dazzled audiences worldwide, parents in the U.S. are reconciling the thrill of the gold with their fears from recent sexual abuse scandals in elite youth sports.More >>

  • Bill spurred by Nassar scandal concerns Catholic Church

    Bill spurred by Nassar scandal concerns Catholic Church

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 5:49 PM EST2018-02-27 22:49:41 GMT
    The Catholic Church's lobbying arm in Michigan says it has concerns with a bill to retroactively lengthen the time limit for victims of childhood sexual abuse to file lawsuits.More >>
    The Catholic Church's lobbying arm in Michigan says it has concerns with a bill to retroactively lengthen the time limit for victims of childhood sexual abuse to file lawsuits.More >>

  • Embattled Shulkin says he's focusing on improving vets care

    Embattled Shulkin says he's focusing on improving vets care

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 5:49 PM EST2018-02-27 22:49:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin speaks during the panel Caring for our Veterans at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting, on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin speaks during the panel Caring for our Veterans at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting, on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Washington.
    Seeking to put a blistering travel controversy behind him, embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin says he is focused on moving forward with a Trump administration agenda of expanding medical care to...More >>
    Seeking to put a blistering travel controversy behind him, embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin says he is focused on moving forward with a Trump administration agenda of expanding medical care to veterans.More >>
    •   

STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine (AP) - Investigators say a mother and stepfather beat a 10-year-old girl for months and staged a scene in their home to make it appear that her death was an accident.

An autopsy indicates Marrissa Kennedy was a victim of battered child syndrome whose injuries including bleeding on the brain and a lacerated liver.

A state police affidavit indicates 33-year-old Sharon Carrillo and 51-year-old Julio Carrillo took turns beating her, once breaking a mop handle on her ribs.

The Carrillos were charged with murder on Monday and are due in court Wednesday in Waldo County. It's unknown if they have a lawyer.

The affidavit indicates the couple told police the girl fell in the basement but later acknowledged trying to cover up the beatings that led to her death.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.