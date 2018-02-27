Police: Parents beat girl regularly, tried to cover up death

Donald Trump is processing the Florida students' grief as both a president and a parent, and is propelled to action by vivid images of death and anguish

Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99

A tearful student who was wounded in the shooting rampage at a Florida high school thanked the doctors and first responders who helped her and said Monday that she is making a full recovery

Melania Trump says she has been "heartened" to see children "across this country" speaking out after the deadly shooting at a Florida high school

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

Deputy's attorney says he thought gunfire was coming from outside school

President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school

Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school

A federal judge in San Diego who was taunted by Donald Trump during the presidential campaign has sided with the president on a challenge to building a border wall with Mexico.

The daughter of a woman who confessed to killing three infants decades ago says she doesn't understand why investigators didn't make an arrest in the 1980s.

(Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office via AP). FILE - This undated photo provided by The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office shows Nancy Moronez. Moronez, a Wisconsin woman has been charged with suffocating three babies more than 30 years ago. Ami Brunka, t...

Court documents indicate the mother and stepfather of a 10-year-old girl beat her daily and staged a scene in the home to make it appear that her death was an accident.

New research calls into question what's in those IV bags that nearly every hospitalized patient gets.

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File). FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2013 file photo, chemotherapy is administered to a cancer patient via intravenous drip in Durham, N.C. IVs are one of the most common things in health care. Each year, tens of millions of people g...

Thousands of students, parents enter Stoneman Douglas High School for first time since a gunman took 17 lives nearly 2 weeks ago.

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...

The Anti-Defamation League is reporting a 57 percent increase in anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. last year, the highest tally it has counted in more than two decades.

A woman has told police she had a child with casino mogul Steve Wynn after he raped her, while another has reported she was forced to resign from a Las Vegas job after she refused to have sex with him.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - This March 15, 2016, file photo shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. A woman has told police she had a child with Wynn after he raped her, while another has reported she was forced ...

Seeking to put a blistering travel controversy behind him, embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin says he is focused on moving forward with a Trump administration agenda of expanding medical care to veterans.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin speaks during the panel Caring for our Veterans at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting, on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Washington.

The Catholic Church's lobbying arm in Michigan says it has concerns with a bill to retroactively lengthen the time limit for victims of childhood sexual abuse to file lawsuits.

With Olympic prodigies having just dazzled audiences worldwide, parents in the U.S. are reconciling the thrill of the gold with their fears from recent sexual abuse scandals in elite youth sports.

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). In this Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, photo, Lara Mae Chollette, a coach of youth soccer and basketball, poses for a photo with her son Jaylen, 7, left, and daughter Linda, 10, at a community gym in Seattle. Horrific cases and al...

STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine (AP) - Investigators say a mother and stepfather beat a 10-year-old girl for months and staged a scene in their home to make it appear that her death was an accident.

An autopsy indicates Marrissa Kennedy was a victim of battered child syndrome whose injuries including bleeding on the brain and a lacerated liver.

A state police affidavit indicates 33-year-old Sharon Carrillo and 51-year-old Julio Carrillo took turns beating her, once breaking a mop handle on her ribs.

The Carrillos were charged with murder on Monday and are due in court Wednesday in Waldo County. It's unknown if they have a lawyer.

The affidavit indicates the couple told police the girl fell in the basement but later acknowledged trying to cover up the beatings that led to her death.

