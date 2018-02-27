Sooners Go For Baylor Sweep

Coming off of a win over Kansas State on Saturday, Oklahoma (17-11, 7-9 Big 12) continues to battle for postseason positioning when it plays its final road game of the season on Tuesday. The Sooners head to Waco, Texas, to face Baylor (17-12, 7-9) at 8 p.m. CT. OU is coming off of one of its best shooting performances of conference play, lighting up K-State for 11 3-pointers and shooting .527 from the field. The Sooners narrowly edged the Bears in the first meeting of the season and will look for their fifth season sweep of Baylor in eight years.

With two games remaining in the regular season, Oklahoma freshman guard Trae Young is only a few points shy of major scoring milestones. Young has scored a nation-leading 793 points this season (28.3 per game) - 273 more than the conference’s second-leading scorer (Devonte’ Graham of Kansas). With three points on Tuesday, Young can surpass Michael Beasley (795) for the most points in the regular season in Big 12 history. If Young reaches eight points, he will be just the second player from a major conference to reach 800 points during the regular season in the past 20 years, joining JJ Redick of Duke (833 in 2005-06). No freshman from any conference has scored 800 regular-season points in the past two decades. Young would also be just the second Division I player to total 800 points and 250 assists in the same season in at least 20 years, joining Key Felder of Oakland (2015-16).

Young is 18 points shy Wayman Tisdale’s OU freshman scoring record (810). Tisdale, who averaged 24.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in his rookie season (1982-83), had such a memorable year that the U.S. Basketball Writers Association named its national freshman of the year award after him in 2010.

Junior center Jamuni McNeace is coming off the first two starts of his collegiate career. In those two starts, McNeace averaged 14.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks while shooting 11-of-16 (.688) from the field.

Oklahoma owns a 45-14 record over Baylor and has won 42 of its last 52 games against the Bears.