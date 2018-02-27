Cowboys Face Cyclones Playing For Big 12 Seeding

Oklahoma State (16-13, 6-10 Big 12) suffered a heartbreaking loss in Austin on Saturday afternoon when Kerwin Roach's runner banked in with 1.2 on the clock to give Texas a 65-64 victory. The Cowboys will have little time to dwell on the loss as they head out on the road to face Iowa State (13-15, 4-12 Big 12) in the final road game of the 2017-18 regular season. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT.

The Cowboys haven't won in Ames, Iowa since 2010, but if OSU can manage a victory, Jeffrey Carroll and Mitchell Solomon would become the first OSU players to earn a win in every conference venue since 1954. For the third straight season, OSU is playing in Hilton Coliseum on the Cyclones' senior night.

A Win In Every Big 12 Gym

Cowboy seniors Jeffrey Carroll and Mitchell Solomon are just one venue shy of celebrating a victory in every Big 12 arena in their careers, and that venue is Hilton Coliseum. OSU has come close many times, but has not won in Ames since 2010. The last Cowboys to win in every conference venue over the course of their careers was the senior class of 1954 (Bob Mattick, Tom Fuller and Dale Roark), which won in every Missouri Valley Conference gym. Phil Forte III had an opportunity to accomplish the same feat last season, but fell three points short in an 86-83 loss at Iowa State.

Big 12 Championship Seeding Scenarios

• OSU is currently in ninth place at 6-10 in Big 12 play. However, the Cowboys own a win over each of the top three teams in the standings - Kansas, Texas Tech and West Virginia - which could prove helpful in tiebreaking scenarios.

• If the Cowboys win their final two games, OSU can jump as high as the No. 6 seed if Baylor and Texas lose out, Oklahoma loses to Iowa State and TCU wins one of its last two games.

• Even if OSU loses its final two games and finds itself tied with Iowa State in the standing, the Cowboys will be the No. 9 seed thanks to the tiebreaking win over Kansas.

• OSU could find itself tied in the standings with Texas and/or Oklahoma, which are both currently 7-9 in Big 12 play. OSU split the regular season meetings with both of those teams, but OSU's high-end wins could prove helpful.

The Series With The Cyclones

Oklahoma State's 96-87 win over Iowa State on Jan. 6 ended a 10 game losing streak to the Cyclones that dated back to 2013, and gave the Cowboys a slim 64-63 edge in the overall series. While OSU has ended up on the wrong end of the scoreboard of late, seven of the last 11 meetings between these two schools were determined by nine points or less, including five by five points or fewer and three in overtime. The Cowboys have fallen in six straight games in Hilton Coliseum, with their last win coming in 2010. Iowa State has a 39-14 edge over OSU in Ames.