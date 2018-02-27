Investigation launched after body found in Oklahoma park

By The Associated Press



TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (AP) - Law enforcement authorities have launched an investigation following the discovery of a body in northeastern Oklahoma near where a man was reported missing a week ago.

Cherokee County Undersheriff Jason Chennault says the body was found Tuesday. Officials say the body was discovered in a creek bed in the area of Rocky Ford State Park near Tahlequah.

Authorities have not identified the body or released other details. But family members and friends say the body was discovered in an area where a 23-year-old man was reported missing a week ago.

Sheriff's deputies say they're not sure whether foul play was involved in the individual's death. They say how and when the person died remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.