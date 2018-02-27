Embattled Shulkin says he's focusing on improving vets care

Donald Trump is processing the Florida students' grief as both a president and a parent, and is propelled to action by vivid images of death and anguish

Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99

A tearful student who was wounded in the shooting rampage at a Florida high school thanked the doctors and first responders who helped her and said Monday that she is making a full recovery

Melania Trump says she has been "heartened" to see children "across this country" speaking out after the deadly shooting at a Florida high school

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school

The daughter of a woman who confessed to killing three infants decades ago says she doesn't understand why investigators didn't make an arrest in the 1980s.

(Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office via AP). FILE - This undated photo provided by The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office shows Nancy Moronez.

Court documents indicate the mother and stepfather of a 10-year-old girl beat her daily and staged a scene in the home to make it appear that her death was an accident.

New research calls into question what's in those IV bags that nearly every hospitalized patient gets.

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File). FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2013 file photo, chemotherapy is administered to a cancer patient via intravenous drip in Durham, N.C.

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla.

The Anti-Defamation League is reporting a 57 percent increase in anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. last year, the highest tally it has counted in more than two decades.

Seeking to put a blistering travel controversy behind him, embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin says he is focused on moving forward with a Trump administration agenda of expanding medical care to veterans.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin speaks during the panel Caring for our Veterans at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting, on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Washington.

The Catholic Church's lobbying arm in Michigan says it has concerns with a bill to retroactively lengthen the time limit for victims of childhood sexual abuse to file lawsuits.

With Olympic prodigies having just dazzled audiences worldwide, parents in the U.S. are reconciling the thrill of the gold with their fears from recent sexual abuse scandals in elite youth sports.

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). In this Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, photo, Lara Mae Chollette, a coach of youth soccer and basketball, poses for a photo with her son Jaylen, 7, left, and daughter Linda, 10, at a community gym in Seattle.

A woman has told police she had a child with casino mogul Steve Wynn after he raped her, while another has reported she was forced to resign from a Las Vegas job after she refused to have sex with him.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - This March 15, 2016, file photo shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass.

Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky says the affair that led to impeachment proceedings against President Bill Clinton "was not sexual assault" but "constituted a gross abuse of power.".

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin speaks during the panel Caring for our Veterans at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting, on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin speaks during the panel Caring for our Veterans at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting, on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Washington.

By HOPE YEN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Seeking to put a blistering travel controversy behind him, embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin said Tuesday he is focused on expanding medical care for veterans, even as he hints that rebellious VA staff remaining opposed to him may soon leave the department.

Speaking to reporters at an American Legion event, Shulkin said he had delivered a clear message to department employees that he was in charge and that bad behavior wouldn't be tolerated. Recent news reports have focused on a handful of department advisers and press officials who had refused to serve him, and Shulkin said Tuesday those people were now reassessing their futures with VA.

"I'm moving forward," Shulkin said, indicating he planned no immediate firings but that departures may be in the offing. "I'm not spending my time looking for subversion or doing investigations. When it becomes clear to me when people are pursuing different agendas, then I'm going to address that."

"I suspect that people are right now making decisions on whether they want to be a part of this team or not," he added.

Shulkin, a former VA undersecretary of health in the Obama administration, has struggled to keep a grip as head of VA after a blistering VA inspector general report earlier this month found that he had improperly accepted Wimbledon tennis tickets. The report also found Shulkin's former chief of staff, Vivieca Wright Simpson, had lied by doctoring emails to suggest that he was getting an award in order to justify his wife accompanying him at taxpayer expense on an 11-day European trip in July that mixed business and sightseeing.

In the immediate aftermath of the audit, Shulkin vehemently denied any wrongdoing and offered up an explanation surprising to his own personal lawyers that Wright Simpson's email may have been hacked. With the White House continuing to show support for his leadership, Shulkin has since conceded mistakes in the handling of the Europe trip.

On Tuesday, Shulkin said a VA review had determined that Simpson's emails were never hacked, but "spoofed" in a way that was unrelated to the IG's finding that she had improperly doctored emails.

"This was an isolated incident that was brought to my attention about 10 days ago, but there is no evidence of a connection back to the IG" report, Shulkin said.

His comments come as Congress has remained deadlocked on a long-term plan to overhaul the Veterans Choice program, a Trump campaign priority aimed at expanding private care to veterans at government expense. Major veterans groups including the American Legion fear an aggressive expansion of Choice could lead to undue privatization, which they see as a threat to the viability of VA medical centers. Veterans groups including the Legion are now rallying behind Shulkin amid the travel controversy as the best guardian of VA, which they see as better suited to treat battlefield injuries such as post-traumatic stress disorder.

During the presidential campaign, President Donald Trump repeatedly pledged to fix the VA by bringing accountability and expanding access to private doctors, criticizing the department as "the most corrupt." At an Ohio event last July, Trump promised to triple the number of veterans "seeing the doctor of their choice."

Currently, more than 30 percent of VA appointments are made in the private sector.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.