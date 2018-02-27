The Latest: McConnell says Senate gun bill not a 'panacea'

Donald Trump is processing the Florida students' grief as both a president and a parent, and is propelled to action by vivid images of death and anguish

Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99

A tearful student who was wounded in the shooting rampage at a Florida high school thanked the doctors and first responders who helped her and said Monday that she is making a full recovery

Melania Trump says she has been "heartened" to see children "across this country" speaking out after the deadly shooting at a Florida high school

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

Deputy's attorney says he thought gunfire was coming from outside school

President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school

Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school

The daughter of a woman who confessed to killing three infants decades ago says she doesn't understand why investigators didn't make an arrest in the 1980s.

(Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office via AP). FILE - This undated photo provided by The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office shows Nancy Moronez. Moronez, a Wisconsin woman has been charged with suffocating three babies more than 30 years ago. Ami Brunka, t...

Court documents indicate the mother and stepfather of a 10-year-old girl beat her daily and staged a scene in the home to make it appear that her death was an accident.

New research calls into question what's in those IV bags that nearly every hospitalized patient gets.

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File). FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2013 file photo, chemotherapy is administered to a cancer patient via intravenous drip in Durham, N.C. IVs are one of the most common things in health care. Each year, tens of millions of people g...

Thousands of students, parents enter Stoneman Douglas High School for first time since a gunman took 17 lives nearly 2 weeks ago.

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...

The Anti-Defamation League is reporting a 57 percent increase in anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. last year, the highest tally it has counted in more than two decades.

Seeking to put a blistering travel controversy behind him, embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin says he is focused on moving forward with a Trump administration agenda of expanding medical care to veterans.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin speaks during the panel Caring for our Veterans at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting, on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Washington.

The Catholic Church's lobbying arm in Michigan says it has concerns with a bill to retroactively lengthen the time limit for victims of childhood sexual abuse to file lawsuits.

With Olympic prodigies having just dazzled audiences worldwide, parents in the U.S. are reconciling the thrill of the gold with their fears from recent sexual abuse scandals in elite youth sports.

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). In this Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, photo, Lara Mae Chollette, a coach of youth soccer and basketball, poses for a photo with her son Jaylen, 7, left, and daughter Linda, 10, at a community gym in Seattle. Horrific cases and al...

A woman has told police she had a child with casino mogul Steve Wynn after he raped her, while another has reported she was forced to resign from a Las Vegas job after she refused to have sex with him.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - This March 15, 2016, file photo shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. A woman has told police she had a child with Wynn after he raped her, while another has reported she was forced ...

Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky says the affair that led to impeachment proceedings against President Bill Clinton "was not sexual assault" but "constituted a gross abuse of power.".

(AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser). Eric Friday, third from left, the general council with Florida Carry, reacts as one of the protesters threatens gun lobbyist Marion Hammer as she leaves the Senate Rules Committee meeting on gun safety in the Knott Building ...

(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting survivor Maddy Wilford gets a kiss from her father, David Wilford, during a news conference at Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach, Fla., Monday, Feb. 26, 2018.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the members of the National Governors Association in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Trump, Congress and guns (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says a firearms background check bill moving forward in the Senate is not a "panacea" to gun violence, but a step Congress could take after the Florida high school shooting.

McConnell says Congress should focus on areas of bipartisan agreement to "at least show some progress."

The proposal would strengthen the existing National Instant Criminal Background Check System with new penalties and rewards to encourage federal agencies and states to properly utilize it. Its records are used to determine whether someone can legally buy a gun.

Democrats say Congress needs to do more, including expanding background checks to cover online sales and gun shows.

__

3 p.m.

A White House spokeswoman says President Donald Trump continues to support raising the age requirement to buy some firearms.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday that Trump continues to support raising the age, after the president did not mention the idea during a meeting with governors Monday.

Sanders says Trump is meeting with lawmakers Wednesday and the White House expects "that to be a topic of discussion."

The National Rifle Association has opposed any such changes. Sanders says Trump "knows that everyone doesn't necessarily agree."

Sanders is declining to offer any specifics on what the White House may propose.

__

2 p.m.

A bipartisan group of nine senators is reintroducing legislation that would prevent individuals on terrorism watch lists from buying guns.

The proposal, led by Maine Republican Susan Collins and North Dakota Democrat Heidi Heitkamp, was rejected by the Senate in 2016. But after the Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people, the senators say it's a common sense bill with broad support.

Collins said, "If you are considered to be too dangerous to fly on an airplane, you should not be able to buy a firearm."

The measure would give the attorney general authority to deny firearm sales to nearly 3,000 individuals on the federal No Fly or Selectee lists, and alert law enforcement of attempted purchases by an individual on the lists in the past five years.

__

1:10 p.m.

Rep. Steve Scalise says people at the FBI should be held accountable after it didn't act on a tip about the man who later allegedly killed 17 people at a Florida high school.

The No. 3 House GOP leader suffered life-threatening wounds when a gunman shot several people last June at a congressional Republican baseball practice.

Scalise tells reporters the FBI had the Florida shooter's name "on a silver platter" and says "there are people at the FBI that chose to let this go." He says lawmakers should "hold people accountable."

Scalise says he received a new baseball jersey last week while visiting the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. The school's jersey he was wearing at the practice "didn't hold up" and is being held as evidence by the FBI.

___

1 p.m.

Television personality Geraldo Rivera is expressing skepticism that President Donald Trump will achieve any new gun control measures.

On Twitter Tuesday Rivera says: "Incredibly we're set to do nothing re gun control again. The only person in the country strong enough to stand up to #NRA @realDonaldTrump is apparently taking a pass after dropping modest reform of banning sales of semi automatics to kids not old enough to buy cigarettes & beer."

Rivera recently pitched Trump on increasing the minimum age for rifle purchases.

Trump has expressed interest in the idea. But he has not backed any legislation and did not mention the concept when meeting with governors to discuss gun violence Monday.

___

12:31 p.m.

Texas Sen. John Cornyn says the Senate should "immediately" pass a bill he has co-sponsored to strengthen federal background checks for gun purchases.

The bill would penalize federal agencies that don't properly report required records to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System and reward states that comply by providing them with federal grant preferences.

Cornyn, the Senate's No. 2 Republican, says he was dismayed that Senate Democrats want to debate other ideas before taking up the background checks bill, known as "Fix NICS."

Cornyn said Tuesday that, "if our attitude is, 'I want everything on my list or nothing,' we're going to end up with nothing" on gun control after the Florida high school shooting.

He urged senators to move "immediately to pass Fix NICS and build from there."

____

11:37 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan is showing no interest in banning assault weapons or expanding background checks for gun sales online or at gun shows. He also says he thinks President Donald Trump's idea of arming teachers is best left to local governments.

Ryan acknowledged there were "system failures" at the Florida school shooting and told reporters a lot of questions "need answers."

Asked about proposals for stricter background checks or barring assault weapon sales, Ryan says Congress shouldn't be "banning guns from law-abiding citizens."

The House already passed legislation making modest fixes to the gun-purchase background check system. But the package stalled in the Senate because it also expands other gun owner rights. Ryan says if the Senate keeps just the background check provision, the House will "cross that bridge when we get to it."

____

12:35 a.m.

President Donald Trump says political leaders sometimes need to buck the National Rifle Association.

Republicans controlling Congress are less sure of that approach, keeping largely quiet amid public calls for stricter gun laws.

In the Senate, a bipartisan bill seeks to strengthen the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

Trump's ideas to arm many teachers, lift the minimum age for purchasing assault rifles to 21 and impose stricter background checks have fallen flat so far. The White House is inviting lawmakers from both parties for meetings this week.

The Senate's No. 2 Republican, John Cornyn of Texas, questions Trump's proposal to raise the age limit for assault weapons, calling it an arbitrary age increase.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.