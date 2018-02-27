Lewinsky calls Clinton affair a 'gross abuse of power' - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Lewinsky calls Clinton affair a 'gross abuse of power'

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Science Says: European art scene began with Neanderthals

    Science Says: European art scene began with Neanderthals

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 6:00 AM EST2018-02-28 11:00:09 GMT
    Two new studies from Spain provide the strongest evidence yet that Neanderthals created art.More >>
    Two new studies from Spain provide the strongest evidence yet that Neanderthals created art.More >>

  • GOP winner of Arizona primary expected to win US House seat

    GOP winner of Arizona primary expected to win US House seat

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 5:49 AM EST2018-02-28 10:49:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ralph Freso). Republican candidate and former Arizona state Sen. Debbie Lesko, right, celebrates with former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer after election results were announced for the Congressional District 8 seat during a campaign party at Lesko'...(AP Photo/Ralph Freso). Republican candidate and former Arizona state Sen. Debbie Lesko, right, celebrates with former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer after election results were announced for the Congressional District 8 seat during a campaign party at Lesko'...
    The Republican victor of a special primary election to replace a disgraced Arizona congressman is the immediate favorite to win the U.S. House seat vacated by former Rep. Trent Franks.More >>
    The Republican victor of a special primary election to replace a disgraced Arizona congressman is the immediate favorite to win the U.S. House seat vacated by former Rep. Trent Franks.More >>

  • Popular Alaska peak weighs new rules for climbers' poop

    Popular Alaska peak weighs new rules for climbers' poop

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 4:50 AM EST2018-02-28 09:50:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Al Grillo, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2002, file photo, members of the U.S. Army's High Altitude Rescue Team from Fort Wainwright Army Base near Fairbanks, Alaska, unload supplies from the team's CH-47 Chinook helicopters for the Nationa...(AP Photo/Al Grillo, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2002, file photo, members of the U.S. Army's High Altitude Rescue Team from Fort Wainwright Army Base near Fairbanks, Alaska, unload supplies from the team's CH-47 Chinook helicopters for the Nationa...
    The National Park Service is considering new rules for the disposal of human waste generated by climbers on North America's tallest mountain, Denali.More >>
    The National Park Service is considering new rules for the disposal of human waste generated by climbers on North America's tallest mountain, Denali.More >>
    •   

NEW YORK (AP) - Monica Lewinsky says the affair that led to impeachment proceedings against President Bill Clinton "was not sexual assault" but "constituted a gross abuse of power."

Lewinsky writes in the March issue of "Vanity Fair" that she is "in awe of the sheer courage" of women who've been confronting "entrenched beliefs and institutions."

The former White House intern says she was recently moved to tears when a leader of the #MeToo movement told her, "I'm so sorry you were so alone."

Lewinsky says she's been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress from being "publicly outed and ostracized," and lauds the "#MeToo" movement for providing "the safety that comes from solidarity."

"There are many more women and men whose voices and stories need to be heard before mine. (There are even some people who feel my White House experiences don't have a place in this movement, as what transpired between Bill Clinton and myself was not sexual assault, although we now recognize that it constituted a gross abuse of power,)" Lewinsky wrote.

Clinton initially denied the affair before admitting to it in 1998; the Democrat was acquitted by the Senate.

Clinton's representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

"Now, at 44, I'm beginning (just beginning) to consider the implications of the power differentials that were so vast between a president and a White House intern," Lewinsky said.

"I'm beginning to entertain the notion that in such a circumstance the idea of consent might well be rendered moot. (Although power imbalances - and the ability to abuse them - do exist even when the sex has been consensual,)" she wrote.

"But it's ... very, very complicated. The dictionary definition of "consent"? 'To give permission for something to happen.' And yet what did the 'something' mean in this instance, given the power dynamics, his position, and my age? Was the "something" just about crossing a line of sexual (and later emotional) intimacy? (An intimacy I wanted - with a 22-year-old's limited understanding of the consequences.)

"He was my boss. He was the most powerful man on the planet. He was 27 years my senior, with enough life experience to know better. He was, at the time, at the pinnacle of his career, while I was in my first job out of college," she said.

Lewinsky added that "none of the above excuses me for my responsibility for what happened. I meet Regret every day.)"

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.