Traffic Diversions To Be Made This Weekend Along I-235 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Traffic Diversions To Be Made This Weekend Along I-235

Posted: Updated:
File photo File photo
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The construction of a N 50 overpass at Interstate 235 will cause some traffic issues for those on the road this weekend.

Traffic diversions along Broadway Extension are expected to begin 7 p.m. Friday and run through Monday.

According to ODOT and our partners over at the Journal Record, once those beams are in place, a nearby railroad bridge will also be taken down.

Those changes will lead to more debris.

This is all part of the project to widen and reconstruct I-235 between Interstate 44 and N 36 Street.

At $88 million, this is ODOT's single biggest package. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.