Traffic Diversions To Be Made This Weekend Along I-235

The construction of a N 50 overpass at Interstate 235 will cause some traffic issues for those on the road this weekend.

Traffic diversions along Broadway Extension are expected to begin 7 p.m. Friday and run through Monday.

According to ODOT and our partners over at the Journal Record, once those beams are in place, a nearby railroad bridge will also be taken down.

Those changes will lead to more debris.

This is all part of the project to widen and reconstruct I-235 between Interstate 44 and N 36 Street.

At $88 million, this is ODOT's single biggest package.