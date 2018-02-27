State Spends Millions Cleaning Deadly Road Debris - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

State Spends Millions Cleaning Deadly Road Debris

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Traffic in Oklahoma City is on the rise and so are car accidents caused by road debris.

Exactly $5 million have been spent on cleaning up Oklahoma highways each year, according to the state transportation department.

We see the debris on the road everyday. Officials say whether you run into it, over or around it, it can be deadly.

The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office reports that between 2014 and 2016, 570 crashes were tied to debris. Four of those accidents were fatal.

National AAA data shows that between 2011 and 2014, more than 200,000 crashes and 500 deaths were tied to road debris.

Transportation staff said drivers are running into shredded tires among other things like washers, dryers and couches.

