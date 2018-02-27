OG&E Linemen Restore Power To Puerto Rico School

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 file photo, power lines are down after the impact of Hurricane Maria, which hit the eastern region of the island in Humacao, Puerto Rico. In the wake of Hurricane Maria, Facebook pledged to send a “connectivity tea

OG&E has restored power to an elementary school in Puerto Rico.

After five long months without electricity, the school is back on the grid, and students and teachers couldn't be happier.

On Monday, OG&E posted a video to Facebook. Around 400 students and teachers at Esculent Elemental Luis Felipe Rodrigues School cheered when the power was flipped back on.

A second wave of OG&E linemen deployed earlier in February to continue efforts to restore power, working 19 hours days to help as many people as possible.

Grateful residents have been cheering them on along the way.

This wave of linemen is expected home later this week.