OG&E Linemen Restore Power To Puerto Rico School - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OG&E Linemen Restore Power To Puerto Rico School

Posted: Updated:
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 file photo, power lines are down after the impact of Hurricane Maria, which hit the eastern region of the island in Humacao, Puerto Rico. In the wake of Hurricane Maria, Facebook pledged to send a “connectivity tea FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 file photo, power lines are down after the impact of Hurricane Maria, which hit the eastern region of the island in Humacao, Puerto Rico. In the wake of Hurricane Maria, Facebook pledged to send a “connectivity tea
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -

OG&E has restored power to an elementary school in Puerto Rico. 

After five long months without electricity, the school is back on the grid, and students and teachers couldn't be happier. 

On Monday, OG&E posted a video to Facebook. Around 400 students and teachers at Esculent Elemental Luis Felipe Rodrigues School cheered when the power was flipped back on.

A second wave of OG&E linemen deployed earlier in February to continue efforts to restore power, working 19 hours days to help as many people as possible.

Grateful residents have been cheering them on along the way.

This wave of linemen is expected home later this week.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.