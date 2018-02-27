OKC Metro To See Rain, Showers By Late Tuesday Morning

It will be cool and dry to start off Tuesday, but showers will edge in the late morning so grab the rain gear before heading out this morning. Temperatures will begin in the low 40s.

Expect increasing clouds throughout Tuesday morning, and showers moving in later. Off and on showers are likely from lunch time into mid-afternoon. The rain should taper off to a drizzle Tuesday evening for the metro.

The best chance of rain will be in eastern and western Oklahoma. Highs are cool and are in the mid-50s Tuesday.

Overnight, we will have a slight chance of rain with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the low 50s.

On Wednesday, it warms up and pushes 70! The fire threat to the west is enhanced, and rain develops again along the front for eastern and southeastern Oklahoma. Oklahoma City has a slight chance of rain at about 30 percent.

A cold front swings southward Wednesday night, and brings in cooler temperatures for Thursday with the return of sunshine late week.

