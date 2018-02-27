Wary parents set more limits to deter abuse in youth sports

Donald Trump is processing the Florida students' grief as both a president and a parent, and is propelled to action by vivid images of death and anguish

Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99

A tearful student who was wounded in the shooting rampage at a Florida high school thanked the doctors and first responders who helped her and said Monday that she is making a full recovery

Melania Trump says she has been "heartened" to see children "across this country" speaking out after the deadly shooting at a Florida high school

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school

The daughter of a woman who confessed to killing three infants decades ago says she doesn't understand why investigators didn't make an arrest in the 1980s.

(Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office via AP). FILE - This undated photo provided by The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office shows Nancy Moronez. Moronez, a Wisconsin woman has been charged with suffocating three babies more than 30 years ago. Ami Brunka, t...

Court documents indicate the mother and stepfather of a 10-year-old girl beat her daily and staged a scene in the home to make it appear that her death was an accident.

New research calls into question what's in those IV bags that nearly every hospitalized patient gets.

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File). FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2013 file photo, chemotherapy is administered to a cancer patient via intravenous drip in Durham, N.C. IVs are one of the most common things in health care. Each year, tens of millions of people g...

Thousands of students, parents enter Stoneman Douglas High School for first time since a gunman took 17 lives nearly 2 weeks ago.

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...

The Anti-Defamation League is reporting a 57 percent increase in anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. last year, the highest tally it has counted in more than two decades.

Seeking to put a blistering travel controversy behind him, embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin says he is focused on moving forward with a Trump administration agenda of expanding medical care to veterans.

Seeking to put a blistering travel controversy behind him, embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin says he is focused on moving forward with a Trump administration agenda of expanding medical care to...

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin speaks during the panel Caring for our Veterans at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting, on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Washington.

The Catholic Church's lobbying arm in Michigan says it has concerns with a bill to retroactively lengthen the time limit for victims of childhood sexual abuse to file lawsuits.

With Olympic prodigies having just dazzled audiences worldwide, parents in the U.S. are reconciling the thrill of the gold with their fears from recent sexual abuse scandals in elite youth sports.

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). In this Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, photo, Lara Mae Chollette, a coach of youth soccer and basketball, poses for a photo with her son Jaylen, 7, left, and daughter Linda, 10, at a community gym in Seattle. Horrific cases and al...

Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky says the affair that led to impeachment proceedings against President Bill Clinton "was not sexual assault" but "constituted a gross abuse of power.".

A woman has told police she had a child with casino mogul Steve Wynn after he raped her, while another has reported she was forced to resign from a Las Vegas job after she refused to have sex with him.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - This March 15, 2016, file photo shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. A woman has told police she had a child with Wynn after he raped her, while another has reported she was forced ...

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). In this Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, photo, Lara Mae Chollette, a coach of youth soccer and basketball, follows her daughter Linda, 10, right, and son Jaylen, 7, at a playground in Seattle. Horrific cases and allegations of pred...

By SALLY HO

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) - With Olympic prodigies having just dazzled audiences worldwide, parents in the U.S. are reconciling the thrill of the gold with their fears from recent sexual abuse scandals in elite youth sports.

Shannon Stabbert said her 6-year-old daughter wants to be a gymnast, but the Seattle mother has decided to put her in a martial-arts program instead.

"I have no doubt she will be quite amazing at gymnastics," Stabbert said. "I just don't feel like it's a mentally, physically, emotionally healthy sport for girls."

High-profile cases of sexual abuse and other predatory behavior in gymnastics, swimming and other sports have jolted many parents who believe athletics can be an important part of their child's development. Some now feel compelled to be more cautious in monitoring their child's contact with coaches and other adults.

Experts say the spotty rules and certifications for coaches and glorification of sports culture can make children who feel pressure to achieve even more vulnerable. No longer a casual pastime, sports teams can leave kids as young as 5 in the care of undertrained, undersupervised coaches.

Emmett Gill, a professor at the University of Texas and expert on the personal development of student-athletes, said success often means children leave their communities to compete, which can leave them at more risk.

"It's clear that the coach's responsibility, and their permanent goal, is to win, and that can sacrifice protecting vulnerable children," Gill said. "We really have forgotten about that good, old neighborhood team. Now youth sports is a bunch of strangers on teams with the best athletes, with the purpose of winning."

One national organization trying to prevent abuse of young athletes is the U.S. Center for SafeSport, a Denver-based nonprofit that formed last year.

It launched following the initial allegations of sexual abuse against Larry Nassar, the disgraced sports doctor for USA Gymnastics who will spend his life in prison for sexually assaulting some of the nation's top gymnasts under the guise of medical treatment.

The U.S. Olympic Committee developed SafeSport, but it's now an independent organization that works with law enforcement to investigate abuse allegations for the 49 Olympic and Paralympic sports.

In addition to offering an online link for anonymous abuse reports, SafeSport also provides educational and training material for youth leagues nationwide. The goal is to prevent abuse altogether.

"We have got to get upstream and do more to educate athletes, to educate parents, to educate coaches and to educate sport administrators," SafeSport CEO Shellie Pfohl said. "I want every parent to know what questions they should be asking when they sign their child up."

Since its inception, SafeSport has received 470 reports of either emotional or physical abuse, including 165 reports this year and 222 active investigations overall. In some cases, the organization didn't have jurisdiction over a youth league to investigate an allegation.

Youth leagues outside Olympic and Paralympic sports don't have a national organization to investigate reports of physical abuse, harassment, hazing and other issues. Many of those leagues have spent years trying to mute overreaching parents through codes of conduct but now have to walk the line between input and child safety.

"There's a balance between appropriate parental involvement and engagement, meaning are there overzealous parents who may upset the team dynamic or be inappropriate in terms of their treatment of the coach or athletes, and balancing that with parental due diligence," Pfohl said. "We want parents to be empowered to not only ask these questions but to hold people accountable."

Gill, the expert on student-athlete development, urges all sports programs to create safety guidelines that clearly indicate the protocol for adults who suspect abuse. Though teachers and doctors must report it, coaches and volunteers do not.

"If we're really about youth development and character development, this is going to be in front - and the most important part - of our bylaws," Gill said.

Even the regulators are not immune. The chief safety officer of USA Swimming, Susan Woessner, announced last week that she was resigning after revealing she had kissed a coach accused of sexual abuse and later assisted in the governing body's investigation of him.

Sean Hutchison is under criminal investigation after Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors said he abused her as a minor. Woessner said she wasn't in a relationship with Hutchison.

USA Swimming also issued a letter to parents saying it had failed members and its system was "not flawless" and vowing to "ensure that there is never a lapse of a support system again."

For many parents, they say they will look to set more boundaries and ask more questions.

"Sometimes you kind of wonder: Am I missing something as parent? Am I not looking? Am I not asking the right questions? Am I trusting too much?" said Lara Mae Chollette, a Seattle mother of three.

Chollette, who works in human resources, said she's also wondered lately whether parents should stay for lengthy practices. If someone else is watching her kids, she finds out the ages of the other siblings who may come along. Her husband also has made a rule against taking responsibility for another child for overnight trips.

As a coach herself of youth soccer and basketball, Chollette said she knows the schedules, other parents and how people come and go from the sports facilities, which is helpful.

"It's truly a commitment for us," Chollette said of attending every practice, game and trip. "We see it as an educational element for our kids. There are things in sports that a teacher can't teach. There are things in sports that life can't teach."

___

Associated Press writer Kurt Voigt contributed from Fayetteville, Arkansas.

___

Follow Sally Ho at https://twitter.com/_sallyho .

___

This story corrects the spelling of Sean Hutchison's last name.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.