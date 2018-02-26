My 2 Cents: Recovering From Fall, Surgery - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

My 2 Cents: Recovering From Fall, Surgery

Posted: Updated:

Thank you to all of you who've asked how I'm doing since my graceful dismount from the ladder in my garage, the answer is I'm doing great!

I’m glad to be back with my News 9 family and with you guys who've been so kind and concerned over the last four weeks.

I didn't understand the seriousness of my injury when they wheeled me into the OU Trauma Center. I've had a lot of broken bones, and even a compound fracture in my leg. I figured six to eight weeks and I'm back in the game good as new.

Not this time, I can't walk yet - not even close, but I believe I will and so do my doctors and my therapists. I have some pain caused by an unhappy sciatic nerve.

In the meantime, I've learned to negotiate my house in my walker and I’ve scarred every door jamb with my wheelchair.

But I realize how blessed I am. I didn't land on my head in the garage. I didn't severely injure my spine.

I have been amazed at the level of care I have received, starting with my surgery and recovery at the OU Med Center, and then the amazing rehab team at the Mercy Rehab hospital. The nurses at both hospitals quickly became friends, and, I know this is going to sound weird, but it was a wonderful experience.

Thank you to all of you who've sent cards and well wishes on social media, to friends who've brought meals and visited me in the hospital, like these two knuckleheads (Amanda and David) it means the world to me.

I'm doing great!

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Send Kelly Your 2 Cents

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks so much for giving me Your 2 Cents. I read every e-mail I get and appreciate your comments. Be looking for Your 2 Cents Monday through Friday on NEWS 9 at 10. Thanks so much, Kelly Ogle, NEWS 9 Anchor

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.