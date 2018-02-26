My 2 Cents: Recovering From Fall, Surgery

Thank you to all of you who've asked how I'm doing since my graceful dismount from the ladder in my garage, the answer is I'm doing great!

I’m glad to be back with my News 9 family and with you guys who've been so kind and concerned over the last four weeks.

I didn't understand the seriousness of my injury when they wheeled me into the OU Trauma Center. I've had a lot of broken bones, and even a compound fracture in my leg. I figured six to eight weeks and I'm back in the game good as new.

Not this time, I can't walk yet - not even close, but I believe I will and so do my doctors and my therapists. I have some pain caused by an unhappy sciatic nerve.

In the meantime, I've learned to negotiate my house in my walker and I’ve scarred every door jamb with my wheelchair.

But I realize how blessed I am. I didn't land on my head in the garage. I didn't severely injure my spine.

I have been amazed at the level of care I have received, starting with my surgery and recovery at the OU Med Center, and then the amazing rehab team at the Mercy Rehab hospital. The nurses at both hospitals quickly became friends, and, I know this is going to sound weird, but it was a wonderful experience.

Thank you to all of you who've sent cards and well wishes on social media, to friends who've brought meals and visited me in the hospital, like these two knuckleheads (Amanda and David) it means the world to me.

I'm doing great!

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.