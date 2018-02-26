Senate Committee Passes Bill Concerning School Violence

A bill to reduce out of school suspensions for students who assault teachers and school staff passes in a state Senate committee.More >>
A bill to reduce out of school suspensions for students who assault teachers and school staff passes in a state Senate committee.More >>
It was a short week for lawmakers; they were only in session for a few days because of the weather.More >>
It was a short week for lawmakers; they were only in session for a few days because of the weather.More >>
The family of a reserve officer with Asher’s Police Department, who was killed three weeks ago in a fiery car crash, got a small bit of closure this past weekend in Oklahoma City.More >>
The family of a reserve officer with Asher’s Police Department, who was killed three weeks ago in a fiery car crash, got a small bit of closure this past weekend in Oklahoma City.More >>
Last Monday, Oklahoma City Police rushed over to Adams Avenue after two 911 callers, reported a man screaming outside on someone’s front lawn.More >>
Last Monday, Oklahoma City Police rushed over to Adams Avenue after two 911 callers, reported a man screaming outside on someone’s front lawn.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.