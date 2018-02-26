Oakland mayor warns of immigration raids in rare move

Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's elections

Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's elections

President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem

President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem

President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."

President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."

President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."

President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."

President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."

President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."

A former top adviser to President Donald Trump's election campaign has pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and false statements charges in the special counsel's Russia investigation.

A former top adviser to President Donald Trump's election campaign has pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and false statements charges in the special counsel's Russia investigation.

President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull put their "mateship" on full display Friday at the White House as they took turns praising each other's approaches on immigration and taxes.

President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull put their "mateship" on full display Friday at the White House as they took turns praising each other's approaches on immigration and taxes.

Donald Trump is processing the Florida students' grief as both a president and a parent, and is propelled to action by vivid images of death and anguish

Donald Trump is processing the Florida students' grief as both a president and a parent, and is propelled to action by vivid images of death and anguish

Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99

Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99

A tearful student who was wounded in the shooting rampage at a Florida high school thanked the doctors and first responders who helped her and said Monday that she is making a full recovery

A tearful student who was wounded in the shooting rampage at a Florida high school thanked the doctors and first responders who helped her and said Monday that she is making a full recovery

An official who targeted a Northwest immigrant rights advocate for deportation noted on a form that she had been extensively involved in Latino advocacy as well as protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

An official who targeted a Northwest immigrant rights advocate for deportation noted on a form that she had been extensively involved in Latino advocacy as well as protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs...

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). Pulse survivor India Godman, left, hugs Wendy Garrity at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, for an open house as parents and students returned to the school for the first...

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). Pulse survivor India Godman, left, hugs Wendy Garrity at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, for an open house as parents and students returned to the school for the first...

West Virginia teachers will continue their statewide walkout for a fourth day Tuesday as they seek a face-to-face meeting with the governor and legislative leaders.

West Virginia teachers will continue their statewide walkout for a fourth day Tuesday as they seek a face-to-face meeting with the governor and legislative leaders.

(AP Photo/John Raby). Teachers John and Kerry Guerini of Fayetteville, West Virginia, hold signs at a rally at the state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va., Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. Teachers across West Virginia will continue a walkout over pay and benefits fo...

(AP Photo/John Raby). Teachers John and Kerry Guerini of Fayetteville, West Virginia, hold signs at a rally at the state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va., Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. Teachers across West Virginia will continue a walkout over pay and benefits fo...

Driverless cars will be tested on California roads for the first time without a human being behind a steering wheel, under new rules that put the pedal to the metal for the fast-developing technology.

Driverless cars will be tested on California roads for the first time without a human being behind a steering wheel, under new rules that put the pedal to the metal for the fast-developing technology.

Stacey Dash, the actress turned conservative political commentator, has filed paperwork to run for a congressional seat in Southern California.

Stacey Dash, the actress turned conservative political commentator, has filed paperwork to run for a congressional seat in Southern California.

Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school.

Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). In this Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, photograph taken in Denver, Samantha Haviland, who survived the mass shooting in Columbine High School nearly 20 years ago in Littleton, Colo., talks about the political actions by students ...

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). In this Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, photograph taken in Denver, Samantha Haviland, who survived the mass shooting in Columbine High School nearly 20 years ago in Littleton, Colo., talks about the political actions by students ...

A new study examining the nation 50 years after the release of the landmark 1968 Kerner Report says barriers to equality are posing threats to democracy in the US as the country remains segregated along racial lines and child poverty worsens.

A new study examining the nation 50 years after the release of the landmark 1968 Kerner Report says barriers to equality are posing threats to democracy in the US as the country remains segregated along racial...

(AP Photo/File). In this July 24, 1967, file photo, police check buildings along a section of 12th Street, about three miles from downtown Detroit, following racial riots which broke out in the city. Many businesses and homes were burned and looted. Fo...

(AP Photo/File). In this July 24, 1967, file photo, police check buildings along a section of 12th Street, about three miles from downtown Detroit, following racial riots which broke out in the city. Many businesses and homes were burned and looted. Fo...

Thousands of students, parents enter Stoneman Douglas High School for first time since a gunman took 17 lives nearly 2 weeks ago.

Thousands of students, parents enter Stoneman Douglas High School for first time since a gunman took 17 lives nearly 2 weeks ago.

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...

With Olympic prodigies having just dazzled audiences worldwide, parents in the U.S. are reconciling the thrill of the gold with their fears from recent sexual abuse scandals in elite youth sports.

With Olympic prodigies having just dazzled audiences worldwide, parents in the U.S. are reconciling the thrill of the gold with their fears from recent sexual abuse scandals in elite youth sports.

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). In this Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, photo, Lara Mae Chollette, a coach of youth soccer and basketball, poses for a photo with her son Jaylen, 7, left, and daughter Linda, 10, at a community gym in Seattle. Horrific cases and al...

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). In this Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, photo, Lara Mae Chollette, a coach of youth soccer and basketball, poses for a photo with her son Jaylen, 7, left, and daughter Linda, 10, at a community gym in Seattle. Horrific cases and al...

(Randy Vazquez/ Bay Area News Group via AP). In this Sunday Feb. 25, 2018 photo, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf holds a press conference to address potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the area at Fruitvale Village in Oakland, Calif. I...

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). FILE - In this June 15, 2016, file photo Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf answers questions during a news conference at City Hall in Oakland, Calif. Schaaf warned over the weekend of Feb, 24, 2018, that federal agents were plan...

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The mayor of Oakland warned residents of large-scale raids by immigration agents in the San Francisco Bay Area, marking the latest escalation of tensions between California officials and the Trump administration.

Calling it her "duty and moral obligation" to warn families, Mayor Libby Schaaf's unusual alert this weekend also follows months of criticism of her decision to allow Oakland police to direct traffic during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid in August.

Schaaf, a Democrat seeking re-election this year, has been trying to demonstrate her support for the immigrant community ever since. The mayor said "credible sources" told her ICE would be targeting immigrants being sought for living in the country illegally and not those wanted for crimes.

She said she shared the warning not to cause panic but to protect immigrants in a city and a state with "sanctuary" policies that limit cooperation with federal immigration agents.

The warning prompted hundreds of phone calls and social media messages, mostly from out of state, accusing the mayor of treason and obstruction of justice and calling for her immediate removal, spokesman Justin Berton said Monday.

Schaaf made the decision after consulting with local community leaders, who agreed she should go public so people could prepare, Berton said.

Father Stephan Kappler of St. Jarlath Catholic Church in Oakland, who was among those consulted, said his parishioners, who are largely Latino, expressed gratitude for the warning. He said "there was no sense of panic."

"If people had known we had sat on this information, I think that would be a loss of trust, so I thought it was important to let them know," Kappler said.

Immigration attorney Luis Angel Reyes Savalza, however, said groups that help immigrants in the San Francisco Bay Area had to scramble to reach out to immigrant communities and remind them of available help.

"When this sort of information about ICE enforcement actions is widely distributed in such a haphazard manner, it creates panic instead of informing them of the resources available to them and their rights," Reyes Savalza said.

He said that if Schaaf wants to protect "the immigrant community, she needs to do it in a responsible manner and tap into the networks of community organizers and attorneys that have been doing this work for more than a decade," he said.

Schaaf's message comes days after President Donald Trump said he was considering pulling ICE agents out of California in what was seen as an empty taunt and marked the latest threat to immigrants in recent months.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, reports have swirled that federal agents are planning to arrest as many as 1,500 people in the country illegally, and officials recently delivered immigration inspection notices to 77 restaurants and other businesses in Northern California.

ICE spokesman James Schwab said enforcement operations happen every day in Northern California.

"While the vast majority of cities in America do cooperate with ICE, others force ICE to assign additional resources to conduct at-large arrests in the community, putting officers, the general public and the aliens at greater risk and increasing the incidence of collateral arrests," Schwab said in statement Monday.

Jessica Vaughan of the Center for Immigration Studies, a Washington organization that advocates for decreased immigration, said it's unusual for a public official to issue such a warning. She knows of one other case in Massachusetts, where a state legislator posted on social media about an upcoming ICE operation in her district.

"It's very inappropriate," Vaughan said. "I can't think of another scenario where an elected official or any kind of government official would leak information that may or may not be accurate about a federal law enforcement operation."

___

Associated Press writer Janie Har contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.