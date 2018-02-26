Rainy, Stormy Tuesday Likely For Sooner State

Our up-and-down, back-and-forth weather continues in Oklahoma as rain and storms are likely Tuesday and possible Wednesday.

The next wave of precipitation moves up from the southwest early Tuesday, not unlike what happened on Saturday morning across the Sooner State. Thunder and some hail are possible, but we're not expecting anything too extreme. Rain and storms start in southern and southwestern Oklahoma to start the day.

Highs on Tuesday get up into the mid-50s to mid-60s with storms likely in central and eastern Oklahoma.

Storm chances are back on Wednesday, but the chances are highest in southeastern Oklahoma.

