MWC Police Launch Security Camera Registry - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

MWC Police Launch Security Camera Registry

Posted: Updated:
By Caleigh Bourgeois, News 9
Connect
People with security cameras can sign up on the city’s website just by adding a name and address. People with security cameras can sign up on the city’s website just by adding a name and address.
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma -

George Malone is the kind of guy who looks out for his Midwest City neighbors.

“I believe in safety first, for both your family and your neighborhood,” Malone said.

After his tools were stolen out of his truck last year, Malone installed four security cameras around his home. He says the next time there’s crime on his block, he’s sharing his footage with Midwest City Police for evidence.

“I'd take them in the house and rewind it and show it to them,” Malone said.

Police say they need more people like Malone on their side, so Lt. Steve Simonson launched a camera registration system late last week.

People with security cameras can sign up on the city’s website just by adding a name and address.

When a crime happens, cameras on the list will show up on a map for officers.

“The officer could check that area and see if there are any icons for the cameras,” Simonson said.

The list is completely voluntary, and doesn’t allow police to hack into camera footage.

“This information that we're collecting is not releasable to the public, so if somebody does have a video and they provide it to us, they don't have to fear about somebody finding out,” Simonson said.

See also: Best home-security companies in Oklahoma

Since the list launched Thursday, the department says 25 people have already signed up.

“I hope that it will continue to grow,” Simonson said.

As for Malone, he says he’d gladly sign up.

“I always work with police. You have to because that’s part of security,” Malone said.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Rainy, Stormy Tuesday Likely For Sooner State

    Rainy, Stormy Tuesday Likely For Sooner State

    Our up-and-down, back-and-forth weather continues in Oklahoma as rain and storms are likely Tuesday and possible Wednesday. The next wave of precipitation moves up from the southwest early Tuesday, not unlike what happened on Saturday morning across the Sooner State. Thunder and some hail are possible, but we're not expecting anything too extreme. Rain and storms start in southern and southwestern Oklahoma to start the day. See also: Current Conditions & 9-Day Forecast Highs on...More >>
    Our up-and-down, back-and-forth weather continues in Oklahoma as rain and storms are likely Tuesday and possible Wednesday. The next wave of precipitation moves up from the southwest early Tuesday, not unlike what happened on Saturday morning across the Sooner State. Thunder and some hail are possible, but we're not expecting anything too extreme. Rain and storms start in southern and southwestern Oklahoma to start the day. See also: Current Conditions & 9-Day Forecast Highs on...More >>

  • MWC Police Launch Security Camera Registry

    MWC Police Launch Security Camera Registry

    People with security cameras can sign up on the city’s website just by adding a name and address.People with security cameras can sign up on the city’s website just by adding a name and address.

    George Malone is the kind of guy who looks out for his Midwest City neighbors. 

    More >>

    George Malone is the kind of guy who looks out for his Midwest City neighbors. 

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.