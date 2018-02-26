West Virginia teachers to continue strike Tuesday

Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's elections

President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem

President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."

A former top adviser to President Donald Trump's election campaign has pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and false statements charges in the special counsel's Russia investigation.

President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull put their "mateship" on full display Friday at the White House as they took turns praising each other's approaches on immigration and taxes.

Donald Trump is processing the Florida students' grief as both a president and a parent, and is propelled to action by vivid images of death and anguish

Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99

A tearful student who was wounded in the shooting rampage at a Florida high school thanked the doctors and first responders who helped her and said Monday that she is making a full recovery

Thousands of students, parents enter Stoneman Douglas High School for first time since a gunman took 17 lives nearly 2 weeks ago.

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...

A New York federal appeals court says U.S. anti-discrimination law protects employees from being fired due to sexual orientation.

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). Pulse survivor India Godman, left, hugs Wendy Garrity at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, for an open house as parents and students returned to the school for the first...

West Virginia teachers will continue their statewide walkout for a fourth day Tuesday as they seek a face-to-face meeting with the governor and legislative leaders.

(AP Photo/John Raby). Teachers John and Kerry Guerini of Fayetteville, West Virginia, hold signs at a rally at the state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va., Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. Teachers across West Virginia will continue a walkout over pay and benefits fo...

Police are investigating the deaths of four people linked to a gun battle at a gas station on Detroit's northwest side.

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99.

(Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP). Family members of the Rev. Billy Graham gather at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. Graham's body was brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday, Feb. 24, as part of ...

Police say a North Carolina man was shot and killed by another man while he was recording himself live on Facebook.

Survivors and others are set to gather at the World Trade Center to mark the anniversary of a terror attack: the deadly 1993 bombing.

(AP Photo/Richard Drew). The names of the six people who died in the Feb. 26, 1993 truck bomb attack at the World Trade Center are inscribed in the bronze border of the north reflecting pool of the National September 11 Memorial, in New York, Friday, F...

(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). Christian Arbogast, center, lights Quante Kobaasher's candle with his brother Cameron, left, as their mother Brandie looks on during a candlelight rally in support of the ongoing statewide teachers walkout...

(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). From left, Capital High School teacher Susie Garrison, George Washington High School student Amelia Engle and Nitro High School teacher Kizmet Chandler smile during a candlelight rally in support of the on...

(AP Photo/John Raby). Thousands of West Virginia teachers attend a rally at the state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va., Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. Teachers across West Virginia will continue a walkout over pay and benefits for a fourth day.

(AP Photo/John Raby). Teachers John and Kerry Guerini of Fayetteville, West Virginia, hold signs at a rally at the state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va., Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. Teachers across West Virginia will continue a walkout over pay and benefits fo...

By JOHN RABY

Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Thousands of striking schoolteachers who have shut down West Virginia classrooms for days are demanding a face-to-face meeting with the governor and legislative leaders on their pay grievances, a union official said Monday.

Teachers rallied Monday outside the state Capitol amid pledges to continue the walkout that began Thursday, unless their complaints are heard. The state's average teacher pay ranks 48th in the nation and teachers are balking at planned increases they say are too stingy.

The teachers, represented by the American Federation of Teachers, the West Virginia Education Association and the West Virginia School Service Personnel Association, want Gov. Jim Justice and leaders from the state Senate and House to meet with them on their complaints.

Until that happens, the strike by teachers in all 55 counties will continue Tuesday, said Christine Campbell, president of the AFT's West Virginia chapter.

"You've got to come to the table. We can't have five different conversations," Campbell said. Until everyone get together at once, she said, "we're not going back" to the classroom.

She said there have been separate talks with various leaders but not with the governor, who spoke at town-hall style meetings Monday in the cities of Wheeling, Martinsburg and Morgantown. She said union officials have spoken at times with the governor's staff.

Justice has signed across-the-board teacher pay raises of $808 next year and $404 percent the following two years. But teachers say the increases aren't enough, especially as health care costs rise.

In other developments, State schools Superintendent Steve Paine has said a decision would be made Monday whether to add an item to the state Board of Education meeting Tuesday that would discuss possible legal action against teachers. Paine has said the work stoppage is illegal and disruptive to student learning.

No such agenda item had been added as of Monday afternoon.

The walkout was in its third day Monday. Missed class time is automatically added to the end of the school year.

The Public Employees Insurance Agency, a state entity that administers health care programs for public workers, including teachers, has agreed to freeze health insurance premiums and rates for the next fiscal year for state workers.

The House of Delegates has passed separate legislation to transfer $29 million from the state's rainy day fund to freeze those rates and to apply 20 percent of future general fund surpluses toward a separate fund aimed at stabilizing the employees' insurance agency. Both bills are now pending in the state Senate.

Teachers are worried the proposed solution is only temporary or worse, especially if the state surplus turns out to be minimal.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.