Sister Teresa's Cookie Dip

Sister Teresa's Cookie Dip

  • Sugar cookies (8 ounces)
  • 1/4 -1/2 cup water
  • 2 teaspoon oil (coconut, canola or vegetable)
  • 1/2 cup powdered sugar
  • 1 teaspoon LouAnn's Butter Vanilla flavoring
  • Sprinkles
  • Pretzels
  1. In the bowl of a food processor with the blade attachment, break the cookies into pieces.
  2. Pulse till the cookies are ground into fine crumbs.
  3. Add in the powdered sugar, 2 teaspoons oil and Butter Vanilla flavoring.
  4. Continue to pulse as you slowly pour in the water.
  5. Once the crumbs turn into a creamy THICK consistency, STOP ADDING WATER!
  6. Stir in sprinkles and transfer to a bowl.
  7. Add more sprinkles on top and serve with pretzels for dipping.

