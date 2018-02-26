SandRidge Energy Announces Layoffs Of 80 Employees

There’s a new scam you need to be aware of, if you or family members are on Medicare.More >>
There’s a new scam you need to be aware of, if you or family members are on Medicare.More >>
The tendency for some infamous criminals to hurt animals is part of what's behind a movement to create registries of animal abusers.More >>
The tendency for some infamous criminals to hurt animals is part of what's behind a movement to create registries of animal abusers.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.