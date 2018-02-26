Bill Cosby's daughter Ensa, 44, dies in Massachusetts

Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's elections

President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem

President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."

Trump calls for arming many teachers, more guards at schools

President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."

Trump calls for arming many teachers, more guards at schools

President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."

Trump calls for arming many teachers, more guards at schools

A former top adviser to President Donald Trump's election campaign has pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and false statements charges in the special counsel's Russia investigation.

President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull put their "mateship" on full display Friday at the White House as they took turns praising each other's approaches on immigration and taxes.

Trump, Turnbull praise each other on immigration and taxes

Donald Trump is processing the Florida students' grief as both a president and a parent, and is propelled to action by vivid images of death and anguish

Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99

A tearful student who was wounded in the shooting rampage at a Florida high school thanked the doctors and first responders who helped her and said Monday that she is making a full recovery

Police are investigating the deaths of four people linked to a gun battle at a gas station on Detroit's northwest side.

A spokesman for Bill Cosby says the comedian's 44-year-old daughter Ensa died Friday in Massachusetts.

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99.

(Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP). Family members of the Rev. Billy Graham gather at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. Graham's body was brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday, Feb. 24, as part of ...

Police say a North Carolina man was shot and killed by another man while he was recording himself live on Facebook.

Survivors and others are set to gather at the World Trade Center to mark the anniversary of a terror attack: the deadly 1993 bombing.

(AP Photo/Richard Drew). The names of the six people who died in the Feb. 26, 1993 truck bomb attack at the World Trade Center are inscribed in the bronze border of the north reflecting pool of the National September 11 Memorial, in New York, Friday, F...

Thousands of students, parents enter Stoneman Douglas High School for first time since a gunman took 17 lives nearly 2 weeks ago.

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...

A Chicago City Council committee has approved a $20 million payout to the families of two men who were killed when a drunken off-duty police officer slammed into their car nine years ago.

(Abel Uribe//Chicago Tribune via AP). In a Friday, Nov. 16, 2012 photo, former Chicago police officer Joseph Frugoli heads into the Criminal Courts Building in Chicago to be sentenced for causing a crash that killed two while he was driving drunk off-...

A New York federal appeals court says U.S. anti-discrimination law protects employees from being fired due to sexual orientation.

By BOB SALSBERG

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - Bill Cosby's 44-year-old daughter Ensa Cosby died in Massachusetts from kidney disease, a spokesman for the comedian said Monday.

Spokesman Andrew Wyatt did not immediately offer other details about her death on Friday.

"Please keep the Cosby family in your prayers and give them peace at this time," he said.

Bill Cosby lost another of his five children in 1997 when his 27-year-old son, Ennis, a graduate student at Columbia University, was shot to death while changing a flat tire near a freeway off ramp in Los Angeles. A 22-year-old man was later convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Bill Cosby, 80, owns a home in the western Massachusetts town of Shelburne Falls.

Ensa Cosby spoke out on her father's behalf before his trial last year on charges he drugged and molested a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. He has pleaded not guilty and remains free on bail ahead of his retrial scheduled for April 2. His first trial ended with a hung jury last year.

Ensa Cosby and her sister, Erinn, recorded statements that aired on New York hip-hop radio station Power 105. Ensa Cosby said she strongly believed in her father's innocence and believed that racism played a big role in aspects of the scandal.

"How my father is being punished by a society that still believes black men rape white women but passes off 'boys will be boys' when white men are accused, and how the politics of our country prove my disgust. My father has been publicly lynched in the media," she said.

"Boys will be boys" was an apparent reference to President Donald Trump excusing as "locker room talk," lewd remarks he was recorded making in footage released during the 2016 presidential campaign by "Access Hollywood."

Cosby is due in court next Monday for a pretrial hearing as his lawyers and prosecutors clash over how many other accusers can testify at his retrial.

In the wake of Ensa Cosby's death, Bill Cosby could ask to postpone the pretrial hearing or wave his right to be in court for it. Cosby's lead attorney, Tom Mesereau, did not immediately respond to messages.

A defamation lawsuit filed by seven women who have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct also is pending in Massachusetts.

Ensa Cosby largely stayed out of the public spotlight during her life though she did appear in 1989 in a single episode of her father's popular sitcom "The Cosby Show,' which ran from 1984-1992.

___

Associated Press writers Michael Sisak in Philadelphia, and Sarah Betancourt and Alanna Durkin Richer in Boston contributed to this story.

