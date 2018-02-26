Oklahoma Students Demand Change In Wake Of School Shooting

Some Oklahoma students are demanding change in the wake of the Florida school shooting.

They're planning to hold a protest at the state capitol next month.

They're calling it March for Our Lives Oklahoma.

"We are demanding common sense gun regulations," said student Doran Walters. "It's a real concern for kids these days, I mean, I'm not scared every time I walk through the door, but it's something that crosses my mind at least weekly."

The march is set for Saturday, March 24.