Man wanted in 4 Detroit slayings kills himself in Ohio

Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's elections

President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem

President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."

A former top adviser to President Donald Trump's election campaign has pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and false statements charges in the special counsel's Russia investigation.

President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull put their "mateship" on full display Friday at the White House as they took turns praising each other's approaches on immigration and taxes.

Donald Trump is processing the Florida students' grief as both a president and a parent, and is propelled to action by vivid images of death and anguish

Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99

A tearful student who was wounded in the shooting rampage at a Florida high school thanked the doctors and first responders who helped her and said Monday that she is making a full recovery

West Virginia teachers will continue their statewide walkout for a fourth day Tuesday as they seek a face-to-face meeting with the governor and legislative leaders.

(AP Photo/John Raby). Teachers John and Kerry Guerini of Fayetteville, West Virginia, hold signs at a rally at the state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va., Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. Teachers across West Virginia will continue a walkout over pay and benefits fo...

Police are investigating the deaths of four people linked to a gun battle at a gas station on Detroit's northwest side.

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99.

(Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP). Family members of the Rev. Billy Graham gather at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. Graham's body was brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday, Feb. 24, as part of ...

Police say a North Carolina man was shot and killed by another man while he was recording himself live on Facebook.

Survivors and others are set to gather at the World Trade Center to mark the anniversary of a terror attack: the deadly 1993 bombing.

(AP Photo/Richard Drew). The names of the six people who died in the Feb. 26, 1993 truck bomb attack at the World Trade Center are inscribed in the bronze border of the north reflecting pool of the National September 11 Memorial, in New York, Friday, F...

Thousands of students, parents enter Stoneman Douglas High School for first time since a gunman took 17 lives nearly 2 weeks ago.

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...

A Chicago City Council committee has approved a $20 million payout to the families of two men who were killed when a drunken off-duty police officer slammed into their car nine years ago.

(Abel Uribe//Chicago Tribune via AP). In a Friday, Nov. 16, 2012 photo, former Chicago police officer Joseph Frugoli heads into the Criminal Courts Building in Chicago to be sentenced for causing a crash that killed two while he was driving drunk off-...

By COREY WILLIAMS

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - A man suspected of gunning down four people Monday in Detroit, including the mother of his child, shot himself hours later while fleeing from officers in Ohio and died at a hospital, authorities said.

George Anthony Davis Jr., 27, died about 3:50 p.m. Monday at a hospital in Toledo, said Lt. Robert Sellers of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Davis crossed into Ohio while being pursued by police in southeastern Michigan. Ohio troopers spotted the car he was driving about 1:40 p.m. and continued the chase. Davis crashed a short time later and was running away on foot when he shot himself, Ohio authorities said.

Davis was taken into custody at a gas and food plaza along Interstate 280 in Perrysburg, southeast of Toledo, said Officer Holly Lowe, a Detroit police spokeswoman.

Police in Michigan had been searching for Davis following the fatal shooting of three people at a northwest Detroit gas station and the killing of his cousin about 20 minutes later about a mile away.

Investigators believe that around 8:50 a.m., Davis opened fire on an SUV at the gas station, killing a man who was filling it with fuel and two women who were inside, including the mother of his child, police Cmdr. Jacqueline Pritchett said. During the attack, he returned to his car to reload or get another handgun before he resumed firing, she said.

Davis then drove to another location and shot his cousin twice, killing him, Pritchett said. She said Davis knew all four victims.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.