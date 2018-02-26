Anchor Kelly Ogle Returns To News 9 Monday at 10pm - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Anchor Kelly Ogle Returns To News 9 Monday at 10pm

OKLAHOMA CITY -

News 9 evening anchor Kelly Ogle is returning to the air after recuperating following a fall in his garage. 

Tune in Monday night at 10 pm to see Kelly's return. Also, you can send him some warm wishes on Facebook welcoming him back. 

Kelly fell from a ladder and spent several weeks in a rehabilitation hospital doing physically therapy. 

We know you've missed him as much as we have so set a reminder and tune in Monday at 10pm on News 9.

