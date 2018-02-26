3 Officers On Administrative Leave After SW OKC Shooting

Three officers are on paid administrative leave after an officer-involved shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of SW 33.

Police were called to the area in reference to a domestic disturbance and were told a man had discharged a firearm at the address.

Officers were confronted by the man outside of the residence and the man shot at officers, police said.

The officers shot back at the man. The man went to a fire station near SW 29 and S Brookline.

The man, who was identified as Todd Anthony Heinen, 37, was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Heinen will be taken to the Oklahoma County jail after he is released from the hospital, police said.

None of the officers were hurt in the incident but one officer was shot on his department-issued Taser.

Sgt. Clint Music, an eight-year veteran of the department, officers Jeremy Campbell and Matt Comodeca, both three-year veterans of the department, have been placed on administrative leave.