Metallica To Wrap Up BOK Center's 10 For 10 Celebration

Metallica is coming to Tulsa's BOK Center in January 2019.

The band is bringing its in-the-round show to 34 cities across the U.S. beginning this fall. The Tulsa concert will be Friday, January 18th.

Metallica is the tenth show announced for BOK Center's "10 for 10" concert series in 2018, a celebration featuring ten blockbuster artists commemorating the arena's 10th anniversary.

Tickets for 2019 concert go on sale March 2nd at www.bokcenter.com or by calling 866-7-BOKCTR.