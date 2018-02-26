OKC Rolls Out Larger Recycling Carts

Starting Monday, the City is rolling out its new, larger recycling carts to more than 195,000 homes.

Residents will find they're much larger than the former blue box style recycling bins.

In fact, they're about the same size as the big blue trash carts, complete with wheels and a stamped lid showing what can be recycled.

Starting in July, recyclables will be collected every-other-week on your regular trash day.

It can't be used for regular trash or yard debris. However, crews will not empty carts with visible trash spilling over.

For now, you're asked to still use the blue recycling bins until June 1.

Recycling collections will be suspended until July for the city to make the switch over.