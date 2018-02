The Grady County Sheriff's Office said the person who made social media threats against a Bridge Creek school is in custody.

The school district applauded the efforts of the sheriff's office.

After the sheriff's office got a hold of a possible name of a suspect, they moved in.

Once deputies reached out to him, the suspect confessed.

District staff took this opportunity to remind the community that it is illegal for a civilian to carry a firearm on school property.

The school district says the Grady County Sheriff's Office will be providing increased security at Bridge Creek Schools during this difficult time.