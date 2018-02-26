Police: Oklahoma City officer fatally shoots man with knife

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Police say an officer fatally shot a man wielding a knife inside a hotel in northwest Oklahoma City.

Capt. Bo Mathews says police were called to the Courtyard By Marriott shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday to investigate a reported transient walking the hotel halls and asking for money.

Mathews says Officer Grant Wheeler found 26-year-old Haydon Taylor on the third floor of the hotel and shot him when he refused orders to drop a knife he was carrying and instead began moving toward the officer with the knife in his hand.

Mathews says Taylor was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Police initially identified the Taylor as Haydon Tylor.

Wheeler was not injured and is on paid leave pending an investigation into the shooting.

Eds: Corrects the spelling of Haydon Taylor's last name.

