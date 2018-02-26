W OKC Police Chase Ends With 1 Arrested, 3 Detained

A police chase in the western part of Oklahoma City ended with one woman arrested and three people being detained by police.

The chase happened before 5:30 a.m. Monday in southwest Oklahoma City. Investigators think the woman may have been trying to break into cars.

While police were in the area, the minivan drove through a red light when it saw police. Police initiated a chase afterward.

The chase ended in a crash near Youngs and NW 32.

Police said one woman was arrested. The three passengers screamed at the driver to stop.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.