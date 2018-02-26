1 Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting In NW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

1 Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting In NW OKC

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.

The shooting happened about 11:10 p.m. Sunday at a hotel on Memorial Road between May and Pennsylvania avenues. 

Police were called in reference to a possible homeless person in the hotel. They found the person on the third floor and said the person charged officers with a knife. 

At least one officer fatally shot the person. The person died at a local hospital.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.

