1 Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting In NW OKC

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.

The shooting happened about 11:10 p.m. Sunday at a hotel on Memorial Road between May and Pennsylvania avenues.

Police were called in reference to a possible homeless person in the hotel. They found the person on the third floor and said the person charged officers with a knife.

At least one officer fatally shot the person. The person died at a local hospital.

