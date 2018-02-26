Public paying respects to Billy Graham, who died at age 99 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Public paying respects to Billy Graham, who died at age 99

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A four-day period for the public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham is beginning at his boyhood home in North Carolina.

Mourners will file past Graham's body starting at 8 a.m. Monday. The man called "America's Pastor" is lying in repose in a closed casket at the home his father built in 1927 on their Charlotte dairy farm, which was long ago swallowed by urban sprawl. It was moved and restored by his library and is on the same campus as the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

Graham's body will spend two days at his library and then lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday and Thursday. Graham's funeral is Friday in North Carolina with President Donald Trump and others expected.

Graham died Wednesday at age 99.

