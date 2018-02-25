Man arrested for murder in northeastern Oklahoma shooting - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Man arrested for murder in northeastern Oklahoma shooting

Posted: Updated:

COMMERCE, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the discovery of a man's body in the yard of a northeastern Oklahoma house has led to the arrest of the home's 21-year-old resident.

Investigators say 21-year-old Homero Ceballos was arrested on Friday in the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Jose Gonzales III.

The OSBI says the shooting occurred outside a residence in Commerce, Oklahoma, about 94 miles (151 kilometers) northeast of Tulsa.

Investigators say the two men were involved in an argument before Ceballos allegedly shot Gonzales multiple times. Officials say Gonzales died at the scene.

Ceballos was arrested and booked into the Ottawa County Jail for first-degree murder. Records do not indicate whether Ceballos is represented by an attorney.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

