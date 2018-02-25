Police Searching For Missing, Possibly Endangered 12-Year-Old

The Logan County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing, possibly endangered juvenile.

According to police, 12-year-old A.J. Patten was last seen riding his bike Coltrane Road and Waterloo at approximately 6:00 p.m. Saturday. Patten was last seen wearing jeans, a red shirt and a black leather coat.

According to police, the boy was at a friend's house and left Saturday evening but never returned home.

According to authorities, this person is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Logan County Sheriff's Office at (405) 282-4100 or dial 911.