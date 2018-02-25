Police Locate Missing 12-Year-Old From Edmond

Police confirm the missing 12-year-old out of Edmond was found safe, Sunday morning.

The Logan County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help in finding a missing juvenile after he went missing Saturday evening.

According to police, 12-year-old A.J. Patten went missing after riding his bike near Coltrane Road and Waterloo at approximately 6:00 p.m. Saturday. Patten was last seen wearing jeans, a red shirt and a black leather coat.

According to police, the boy was at a friend's house and left Saturday evening but didn't return home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Logan County Sheriff's Office at (405) 282-4100 or dial 911.