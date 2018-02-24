Emergency Crews Respond To Disturbance At Penn Square Mall

Emergency Crews responded to a reported shooting around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Penn Square Mall.

Police told News 9 a fight involving teenagers broke out near the food court, initiating a large amount of panic among shoppers.

Initial reports of the disturbance were indicating a shooting. However, police said they did not find a victim or a weapon.

Seven juveniles have been taken into custody, and could potentially face charges for disorderly conduct.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates and information becomes available.