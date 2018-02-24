Young's 27 Help Oklahoma Top Kansas State, End 6-Game Skid

Baker Mayfield says he won't be attending the NFL Draft in Arlington, Texas.More >>
Dylan Osetkowski scored 21 points, Texas slowed national scoring leader Trae Young, and the Longhorns beat No. 23 Oklahoma 77-66 on Saturday to extend the Sooners' losing streak to five games.More >>
Trae Young scored 27 points to help Oklahoma top Kansas State 86-77 on Saturday and end its six-game losing streak.More >>
Kerwin Roach II made a driving shot with 1.2 seconds left, giving Texas a 65-64 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday and keeping the Longhorns' hopes for an NCAA Tournament invitation alive.More >>
John Shuster's last throw in the eighth end of the Olympic curling final clacked off one Swedish stone and knocked it into another, sending them both skittering out of scoring range.More >>
A Yahoo Sports report details specific players and amounts surrounding college basketball's recruiting scandal.More >>
