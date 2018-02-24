Roach Basket For Texas Beats Oklahoma State 65-64

Kylee Kopatich scored 19 points with five 3-pointers, Tyler Johnson scored 11 points before fouling out with 1:53 remaining and Kansas won just its third Big 12 game of the season with a 66-59 upset of No. 25 Oklahoma State on Wednesday night.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Trae Young scored 27 points to help Oklahoma top Kansas State 86-77 on Saturday and end its six-game losing streak.More >>
Kerwin Roach II made a driving shot with 1.2 seconds left, giving Texas a 65-64 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday and keeping the Longhorns' hopes for an NCAA Tournament invitation alive.More >>
John Shuster's last throw in the eighth end of the Olympic curling final clacked off one Swedish stone and knocked it into another, sending them both skittering out of scoring range.More >>
A Yahoo Sports report details specific players and amounts surrounding college basketball's recruiting scandal.More >>
