2 small earthquakes recorded in northern Oklahoma

RENFROW, Okla. (AP) - The U.S. Geological Survey reports two small earthquakes were recorded in northern Oklahoma.

Preliminary reports say a 3.1 magnitude quake struck at 5:55 a.m. Saturday near Renfrow and a 2.8 magnitude quake was recorded at 9:11 a.m. near Wakita, about 12 miles (19 kilometers) west.

The area is about 95 miles (153 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City. No injuries or damage are reported.

Geologists say damage is not likely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and gas production. Oklahoma regulators have directed several oil and gas producers in the state to close injection wells and reduce volumes in others.

