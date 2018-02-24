Burn Ban Lifted In Oklahoma City - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Burn Ban Lifted In Oklahoma City

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Burn Ban in Oklahoma City is no longer in effect, according to Oklahoma City Fire.

If you have a valid burn permit, please continue to check each day to see if it is a valid burn day per the instructions on your burn permit.

