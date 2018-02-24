Storms Racing Northeast Into Central Oklahoma Saturday - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Storms Racing Northeast Into Central Oklahoma Saturday

7:30 a.m: Strong storms are racing northeast into central Oklahoma, at approximately 40-50 mph. 

Main threats to central Oklahoma will be heavy rain, frequent lightning and small hail. Storms in the OKC metro will last for an average of 1-2 hours before moving east. 

The heaviest storms range from El Reno to south of Kingfisher over to Hinton, down to Carnegie, Rush Springs and Pauls Valley. One thunderstorm is west of Okarche with dime-sized hail. 

Another big batch of storms over Chickasha. Lots of thunder and small hail with this storm. Another storm to the southwest of Norman. Worst threat is very small hail. 

8:55 a.m: Heavy rain and storms now mainly east of Oklahoma City. This line of rain and storms will keep facing east of central Oklahoma over the next 1-2 hours. All rain should be done by noon. 

9:35 a.m: Heavy storms moving from Ponca City to Okemah to Seminole to Ada to Ardmore. Main threat will be flash flooding along with frequent lightning and strong wind gusts.

Rain chances return next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for central Oklahoma.

