Admirers line streets as Graham's body arrives in Charlotte - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Admirers line streets as Graham's body arrives in Charlotte

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h... (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...
(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Visitors leave the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Graham, who transformed American religious life through his preaching and activism, becoming a counselor to presidents and the most widely he... (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Visitors leave the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Graham, who transformed American religious life through his preaching and activism, becoming a counselor to presidents and the most widely he...
(AP Photo/Bob Child, File). FILE - In this May 20, 1985 file photo, Rev. Billy Graham sings a hymn as he stands on the stage at the Hartford Civic Center in Conn. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at his home in North Carolina's mountains at a... (AP Photo/Bob Child, File). FILE - In this May 20, 1985 file photo, Rev. Billy Graham sings a hymn as he stands on the stage at the Hartford Civic Center in Conn. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at his home in North Carolina's mountains at a...
(AP Photo/Richard Scheinwald, File). FILE - In this Oct. 24, 1976 file photo, Evangelist Billy Graham, 57, of Montreat, N.C., holds his bible while gesturing during the final service of the 10-day Southeastern Michigan Crusade at Pontiac Stadium, in Po... (AP Photo/Richard Scheinwald, File). FILE - In this Oct. 24, 1976 file photo, Evangelist Billy Graham, 57, of Montreat, N.C., holds his bible while gesturing during the final service of the 10-day Southeastern Michigan Crusade at Pontiac Stadium, in Po...
(AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this May 9, 2003 file photo, the Rev. Billy Graham quiets the crowd during the second day of his Mission San Diego revival at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at his home ... (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this May 9, 2003 file photo, the Rev. Billy Graham quiets the crowd during the second day of his Mission San Diego revival at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at his home ...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Admirers line streets as Graham's body arrives in Charlotte

    Admirers line streets as Graham's body arrives in Charlotte

    Saturday, February 24 2018 5:26 PM EST2018-02-24 22:26:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...(AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...
    The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.More >>
    The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.More >>

  • After years of dejection, proponents of gun laws see hope

    After years of dejection, proponents of gun laws see hope

    Saturday, February 24 2018 5:26 PM EST2018-02-24 22:26:08 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - This Feb. 21, 2018 file photo shows Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Cameron Kasky, left, asking a question to Sen. Marco Rubio during a CNN town hall meeting in Sunrise, Fl...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - This Feb. 21, 2018 file photo shows Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Cameron Kasky, left, asking a question to Sen. Marco Rubio during a CNN town hall meeting in Sunrise, Fl...
    "Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.More >>
    "Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.More >>

  • Keillor: Relationship with accuser simply 'romantic writing'

    Keillor: Relationship with accuser simply 'romantic writing'

    Saturday, February 24 2018 5:26 PM EST2018-02-24 22:26:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Baenen). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 20189 photo, Garrison Keillor poses for a photo in Minneapolis. Keillor discusses allegations of sexual harassment in his first extended interview since Minnesota Public Radio severed ties with the form...(AP Photo/Jeff Baenen). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 20189 photo, Garrison Keillor poses for a photo in Minneapolis. Keillor discusses allegations of sexual harassment in his first extended interview since Minnesota Public Radio severed ties with the form...
    Garrison Keillor says his relationship with a woman who accused him of sexual harassment was nothing more than "romantic writing" and that the two never had a sexual relationship.More >>
    Garrison Keillor says his relationship with a woman who accused him of sexual harassment was nothing more than "romantic writing" and that the two never had a sexual relationship.More >>
    •   

By ALLEN G. BREED
AP National Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Well-wishers lined freeway overpasses and small-town streets to honor the late Rev. Billy Graham as his motorcade crossed his beloved home state of North Carolina for four hours on Saturday from his mountain chapel to namesake library in the state's largest city.

Adults and children stood behind wooden barricades and yellow tape, police officers saluted, and admirers captured the moment on cellphones along the route. Fire trucks parked on overpasses along Interstate 40.

Pallbearers, followed by family members, carried the coffin into the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, which will serve as a backdrop for the evangelist's funeral.

Franklin Graham said he was fulfilling a promise to take his father's body to Charlotte. He said was overwhelmed by the "outpouring of love we are seeing as we travel."

The motorcade for "America's Pastor," which began at the training center operated by Graham's evangelistic association in Asheville, was a chance for residents in some of the evangelist's favorite places to pay tribute. Graham often shopped or caught trains in Black Mountain. He made his home in the nearby community of Montreat.

"He has never really reveled in all of the celebrity. It's come with the territory," said Joe Tyson, a family friend who runs a furniture store in Black Mountain, where he watched the procession. "But they've managed to live a very normal life for such famous people. And I think he'd be very proud that his neighbors turned out and quietly celebrated his reward and his passage into heaven."

Graham, who died Wednesday at his home in North Carolina's mountains at age 99, reached hundreds of millions of listeners around the world with his rallies and his pioneering use of television.

A viewing will be held at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte on Monday and Tuesday. Graham will also lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday and Thursday, the first time a private citizen has been accorded such recognition since civil rights hero Rosa Parks in 2005.

The procession was part of more than a week of mourning that culminates with his burial Friday.

A man played bagpipes at a highway rest area near Marion, where an overpass was draped with flags from about 15 nations. In Black Mountain, a group sang "Amazing Grace."

Motorists lined sidewalks and medians as the motorcade rolled through Charlotte and neared the Graham library, which was closed as mourners laid flowers and awaited arrival of the evangelist's casket.

"He was so bold, he so boldly confessed the word of God," said Madeline Reid. "And I believe because of his service to humanity, that he's truly gonna be great in the kingdom of heaven."

Ruby Sparks, 85, attended a Graham youth ministry meeting in 1951, when she was a college student in Greensboro, North Carolina, and met him in 1970.

"He was such a wonderful man of God, and a messenger of God," she said.

Asked if there would ever be another force like his, she replied: "I doubt it. Perhaps, in my next, in another lifetime. Not in my lifetime."

Leighton Ford, the evangelist's brother-in-law, said he was thankful for the show of support and also a little sad.

"I think he'd say, 'It's not about me. It's about the Lord,'" Ford said. "I remember at his last stadium meeting here in Charlotte, the mayor of Charlotte told us he was writing out the platform of Billy, and everybody was cheering, and Billy said, 'Wait a minute. It's not about us. It's about Him.'"

Graham will be laid to rest at the foot of a cross-shaped walkway at the library in Charlotte, buried in a simple prison-made plywood coffin next to his wife, Ruth, who died in 2007. His coffin was built by inmates at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, Louisiana, who typically construct caskets for fellow prisoners who cannot afford one.

The funeral will be held in a tent in the main parking lot of Graham's library in tribute to the 1949 Los Angeles tent revivals that propelled him to international fame, family spokesman Mark DeMoss said. About 2,000 people are expected at the private, invitation-only funeral.

___

Associated Press writers Elliot Spagat in San Diego and Tom Foreman Jr. in Charlotte contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.