Weekend Starts Wet; Storms Could Be Severe Early Saturday

Oklahoma had been so dry for so long, there's no way anybody will complain about a little more rain as we head into the weekend. Right?

We've got two waves of the wet stuff headed across the Sooner State through Saturday. The first is what you'll see outside Friday night. It's relatively light, and as the night progresses, central Oklahoma has about a 60-percent chance of getting rain.

A second and heavier wave of precipitation is moving northeast from Mexico, and by Saturday morning, it will blanket the KWTV viewing area with heavier showers and even some storms that could produce gusty winds and small hail.

The area that has the best chance of getting the heaviest of these storms runs from about Lawton to Ada.

